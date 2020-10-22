The Edina School District last week outlined the data it is collecting to assess the viability of the hybrid learning model.
The information was part of an Oct. 12 Edina School Board discussion regarding a framework for collecting data on several factors that would inform whether the district will see a change in its learning model in the future.
Currently, the district is offering a hybrid model of learning, where students learn in person on some days of the week and virtually on other days. Students also have the opportunity to learn completely virtually. The factors include data on safety, teaching and learning, social and emotional support, and operations and sustainability.
“We know that if we bring more kids into the system, we have a chance of increasing viral transmission, so we have that safety consideration,” said Superintendent John Schultz. “But … we know when we bring kids to schools that we change their learning environment so that they’re in front of a teacher.”
For safety, the district is closely monitoring Hennepin County case rates. Over the past weeks, the number has increased, which Smasal said was disappointing to see. If it goes up too much, the district would need to switch to a completely virtual learning model. The district is also tracking student and staff infection rates.
Boardmember Janie Shaw asked whether there could be updated communication protocols for families regarding COVID-19 cases. Schultz responded that due to Edina school district’s numbers staying small, the district must be cautious about sending out information. But if a student or staff had close contact, they would be told, he said.
Whether students are receiving a quality education has been a concern for administrators and parents. For teaching and learning, academic assessments are being done at different times throughout the semester to see whether students are meeting or exceeding progress. Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal said some of these assessments are helping track reading literacy in order to understand at what level students came back to school with in the fall after going virtual for the final months of their last school year.
Social and emotional support data includes detecting if students feel they have a go-to person to rely on if something is wrong, Smasal explained. He said these connections are important during the pandemic.
For operations and sustainability, the district is working to ensure that staff have sufficient tools to teach, including technology and personal protective equipment. It is also monitoring enrollment numbers and finances. Smasal said the district is gathering input from students, staff and families through forms or surveys, including asking their perception of the district’s commitment to equity in learning for all.
Boardmember Ellen Jones asked that the input requested from students, staff and families include questions about how sustainable the model is for them.
“These are all really important elements for us to consider as we determine what to do next,” Smasal said. “This framework is our way of organizing some of these more important elements as we decide if we are going to maintain what we have or if we are going to shift the model in one way, shape or form.”
