The Edina school district plans to welcome secondary students back to classrooms through a hybrid model next month.
After the Edina School Board told the district to come up with a plan to get students in grades 6-12 back to in-person learning, administrators set up tentative plans to allow students back Feb. 16. Students who wish to stay in Edina Virtual Academy, or EVA, may do so.
The plan for secondary students comes nearly a month after the district decided to allow elementary students back to in-person learning, following guidance from Gov. Tim Walz. Elementary students are returning to classrooms through a phased-in approach, initially having in-person class four days a week, and later five. Students in kindergarten through second grade began class Jan. 25.
For middle school and high school students, only hybrid learning or EVA is being offered. As discussed in past School Board meetings, the youngest learners tend to see low transmission rates and need more direct instruction.
The board discussed the plan for secondary students at a work session on Jan. 25, with all board members expressing support for it.
According to a survey on learning preferences for the spring semester, 28% of families favor EVA, while 72% prefer a hybrid or in-person learning model.
