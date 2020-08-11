Edina teachers will get an extra week to prepare for a school year that promises to present significant challenges.
The start date for the 2020-21 academic year has been moved from its original date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, a change that was unanimously approved by the Edina School Board Aug. 10.
In light of the public health dangers posed by COVID-19, Edina Schools will start the year under a hybrid learning model that will combine distance learning with in-person instruction. Considering the complexity of such an approach, “it became apparent to me that we do need to ask for that time,” Superintendent John Schultz said during an Aug. 6 School Board work session.
Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal backed Schultz up, stressing the importance of getting off to a good start. “We know it’s important to have a really good launch moving into this fall. We know that we have a lot of missing pieces right now that we’re still working on,” Smasal said.
While district administrators and staff members continue to work out the details, they know the general outlines of the hybrid model. Students will be split up into an “A” group and a “B” group. One cohort will be in the classroom Mondays and Tuesdays, while the other will be in the buildings Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be reserved for cleaning, teacher collaboration and office hours while students work on assignments independently at home.
An exception to the split model will be made for kindergartners, who, according to generally accepted wisdom, are the ones most in need of in-person instruction. That group will be in school four days per week. Students who require special services may be in school buildings more often than their peers as well.
Students and families also have the option to spend all their learning days at home by enrolling in the new Edina Virtual Academy, which, according to Smasal, was designed to present the same rigor as the hybrid model.
Health protocols
Based on virus detection rates, Edina is in a better position to have students in the classroom than the county as a whole. Schools have been instructed to choose their learning model based on the 14-day average of COVID-19 cases in their county per 10,000 people, and in Hennepin County, that means instituting a hybrid model.
Edina’s rate of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people is under 15, while the rate for the rest of the county sits in the low 20s, Nicholas Kelly of Bloomington Public Health told the School Board.
If schools were to base their learning model on statistics from their city, Edina would be guided to implement in-person learning for elementary students and a hybrid model for grades 6-12. However, schools have been instructed to base their approach on county statistics, not trends within their city.
Bloomington Public Health will work closely with Edina Schools “when you get a case – because you will get a case,” Kelley told the School Board. “The process will likely play out multiple times during a school year.”
Protocols for who to exclude from in-person learning under what circumstances were still being worked out when Kelley presented to the School Board last week. If someone has symptoms, they will be instructed to go home and get tested for COVID-19, Kelley said.
In the case of positive tests, that individual’s recent contacts will be documented. Anyone who spends more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of an infected individual will be considered to have been exposed to the coronavirus, Kelley explained.
The intention of the protocol is to be specific, so that a cluster of exposures doesn’t result in more widespread disruption. “It’s not like you have a cluster in a classroom, you shut the school down,” Kelley said.
Face masks will be required in district buildings, with exemptions granted to those who can’t wear one for a variety of potential reasons, whether physical or developmental.
To augment masks, staff will be given face shields, Kelley added. “That’s very good from a protection standpoint,” he said.
Boardmember Ellen Jones expressed concern for the mask exemptions. “I understand that some students can’t wear a mask. Those students, though, should not be putting the whole district at risk,” Jones said.
But masks are meant to be just one layer of protection anyway, Kelley replied. Keeping 6 feet apart is the most important precaution people can take to prevent the spread, he said.
“Masks are a second and third layer of protection in the process,” Kelley told the School Board. “ … “It’s down on the list of things we’re trying to do from a public health standpoint to keep our students and staff safe.”
Also, the students who can’t wear a mask are the ones more likely to require more in-person instruction, Board Chair Erica Allenburg reasoned. “I’m not comfortable saying if you can’t wear a mask, then you can’t go to school,” Allenburg said, “because I think that would be excluding some of our most severe-needs students.”
New approaches to instruction
With each group of students in the classroom only two days per week, that time will have to be used wisely. To make the most of those opportunities, teachers are likely to focus more on collaborative activities as opposed to lectures when they have students in front of them, the rationale being that lectures can be viewed at home, Valley View Middle School Principal Shawn Dudley said.
Aside from instructional logistics, teachers will face challenges in getting to know their students, especially considering their faces will be covered. “It’s going to be harder to build those connections because you are only going to see their eyes,” Dudley said.
With those kinds of factors in mind, “it’s a big ask and it’s a heavy lift for our teachers, no doubt about it,” she added.
Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton reported the presence of anxiety among teachers as they contemplate the year ahead. “Some of it is related to safety,” Beaton said.
Some of it is related to the expected workload, he added. “Giving our teachers grace as they move through this model is going to be really important for this community,” Beaton advised.
The way students move through the buildings will also get special attention. Students will have to go straight to class and not congregate in hallways and commons areas, Beaton said.
But the classes they take, whether at home or in person, shouldn’t change, according to the high school principal. With the exception of potential scheduling conflicts for some elective courses, all classes, including AP courses, will be available through both the Edina Virtual Academy and the hybrid model, according to Beaton.
Student support teams, social workers, school psychologists and counselors will also be available to all, he assured the School Board.
While there was still much work left in preparing for the school year to come, Beaton was confident that students would do their best to follow health and safety precautions and keep the school year on course, despite the uncharted territory they are about to enter.
“I think our students will really rise to the occasion,” Beaton said.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.