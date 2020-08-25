Over the past week, the Edina School Board has locked in more details about how the upcoming school year will play out for students.
As school administrators statewide prepare plans for reopening next month, Edina Public Schools are undergoing that same process. Late last week, the board officially approved plans for the school year, which outlined class scheduling, safety protocols and further recommendations for the district.
And on Aug. 24, as teachers arrived back to school to prepare for the new year, the district called an “emergency” meeting of the board to discuss staffing and a desire to create a committee of employee groups to speak about concerns as the year progresses. The board approved the creation of the committee, which was made under a memorandum of agreement.
“This very unique school year requires a great deal of planning, thinking,” Edina Public Schools’ superintendent John Schultz said at the meeting.
Planning details
Prior to last week’s meeting, the main aspects of the plan were already figured out: The district would use cohorts for the hybrid model, which would split up students by last name and stagger the days that they would come in; push back the start date by one week and provide an option for students to choose wholly remote learning, called Edina Virtual Academy.
Due to the start of the school year being delayed one week, the first day of school will be Sept. 8. The first week will be for orientation, as students receive technology training and materials, according to board documents. The board recommended the district implement a measured roll-out of ramping up grading and bringing students to school, with normal operations under the hybrid model beginning by Sept. 21.
Teachers will see students learning under both the hybrid model and online model, instead of solely just one learning model per teacher, Randy Smasal said at this week’s meeting.
“We feel that model offers the greatest flexibility for the district. It offers the most efficiency around staffing and it creates the greatest adaptability in case we do have to move or pivot fairly quickly,” he said.
Content will be delivered to students across the hybrid model and Edina Virtual Academy both synchronously, with live interactions, and asynchronously. Students should receive a minimum of two synchronous interactions per week with teachers, Smasal said.
Safety protocols
Apart from requiring face coverings in most cases, schools will also only allow classrooms to be filled up to 50%, with desks spread six feet apart.
If a student refuses or consistently does not comply with the face covering policy, that student will be moved to the virtual academy. Teachers and staff will receive a face shield, reusable mask and several medical-grade disposable masks, said Mary Heiman, Edina Public School’s health services coordinator.
The board’s other recommendations included sending communications to families about expected behavior for students coming back into school, and to throughout city to encourage the promotion of safe habits in the community.
And if the learning model needs to change quickly, Schultz has the authority to do so after consulting with Board Chair Erica Allenburg. This could happen if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in the schools.
Employee engagement
At last week’s meeting, administrators said many teachers indicated that they wanted to work virtually. But many parents said they would rather have their children enrolled in the hybrid model.
“(Staffing) has been a very fluid process,” Schultz said at this week’s meeting.
The board recommended the district broaden its definition for providing accommodations for staff.
To alleviate further concerns by staff, the board this week approved a new committee of labor groups, which includes the Edina Administrative Council and Minnesota School Employees Association, to meet frequently to discuss concerns and share information.
“This is a formalized way to make sure communication is happening,” Boardmember Julie Greene said. “It’s a really smart plan, I think especially in light of what we’re going into with the learning models with a lot of problem-solving that’s going to need to be done everyday.”
According to board documents, the district will also be asking the board for funding for more staffing at a later date.
