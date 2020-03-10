The Edina School District’s leadership team has been meeting routinely to prepare for the potential prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, Superintendent John Schultz stated in a March 9 letter to district families and staff.
The announcement came after Minnesota’s first case of COVID-19, a novel strain of the cold-causing coronavirus, was reported in Ramsey County, and after a second, “presumptive” case was reported over the weekend in Carver County.
For now, Edina Public Schools will remain open as the district plans to follow the lead of the Minnesota Department of Health on the matter of closings. However, Schultz is advising families to make plans in case schools do indeed have to close.
To prepare for any
possible closure, the district is revisiting its e-learning program that was put in place at the beginning of the school year to allow for online study in the event of class cancellations.
While schools remain open, some student travel is being canceled. The Edina High School Orchestra will no longer be heading to the Caribbean for a cruise that was planned for spring break, which runs March 23-27. Also, a number of Edina High School students had planned to attend an economics competition at Harvard University, but that event has been canceled, Schultz noted.
“All other EPS trips are being assessed based on destination and recommendations by the CDC,” he wrote.
Those recommendations include the advisory that anyone who has traveled to China, South Korea, Iran or Italy should quarantine themselves for 14 days from the date they departed the country.
“We have heard concerns about the travel of others during the upcoming Spring Break,” Schultz wrote.
He reminded district families that race or ethnicity is not a factor in the likelihood of an individual being infected with COVID-19. Instead, the likelihood someone is infected is dependent on whether they were in a part of the world with ongoing spread or have been in contact with an infected person.
“Acts of exclusion and harassment do nothing to prevent viruses and other illnesses from spreading. Instead, such actions will impair our ability to work together as a community at a crucial time. Guard against making assumptions that are not based on facts,” Schultz wrote.
Schultz also reminded parents that it is still influenza season and that people shouldn’t jump to conclusions about people who are ill.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.