The Edina School Board on Dec. 16 approved a tax levy of $59.3 million for 2019, marking a 5% increase over the previous year.
Most of the property tax increase is due to a 2017 referendum in which voters approved a new operating levy of $1,857 per pupil, a figure that was set to increase to $2,075 per pupil for taxes payable in 2020, which apply to 2019.
Removing the scheduled escalation, the levy change represents less than a 2% increase, according to Director of Business Services John Toop.
“Less than 2% is a pretty good number for a levy increase,” Board Chair Leny Wallen-Friedman said before the unanimous vote for approval.
The uptick was relatively gentle compared to some other levy changes of the past 10 years, when increases were as high a 19%, as seen in taxes payable 2016. No members of the public spoke during a state-mandated truth-in-taxation hearing that preceded the levy approval.
With the scheduled increase, the operating levy approved by voters in 2017 has reached its per-pupil ceiling. Aside from a provision allowing for inflationary increases, there is no scheduled escalation for the operating levy, which is in effect through 2027.
To give homeowners an idea of the actual impact on their taxes, a $400,000 home would pay $2,089 in 2020, an increase of $70 over taxes paid in 2019. Or, in another example, a $2 million commercial-industrial property would pay $12,337 in 2020, up from $11,963.
