City of Edina Water Resources Coordinator Jessica Wilson was recently named the 2020 “Lisa Buchli Floodplain Manager of the Year” by the Minnesota Association of Floodplain Managers, a group of professionals dedicated to improving the way the state prepares for, responds to and learns from flood events, according to a city press release.
Each year, the Minnesota Association of Floodplain Managers recognizes an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to mitigating flood risk in Minnesota. Wilson was selected for the 2020 award for working on the city’s Flood Risk Reduction Strategy, developing public education materials to help reduce residents’ exposure and vulnerability to flooding and engaging with the public for a neighborhood-wide project to help mitigate flood risk. Wilson has also shared the work Edina is doing and what she has learned at several conferences attended by her peers.
Wilson was surprised with the award at a virtual conference in November.
The award is named for Lisa Buchli, who was an active Minnesota Association of Floodplain Managers Board and committee member until her death. She was posthumously recognized as Floodplain Manager of the Year in 2018 and the award has been named in her honor since.
For more information on the Minnesota Association of Floodplain Managers or the award, visit mnafpm.org. For more information on flooding and drainage in Edina or to see some of Wilson’s projects, visit edinamn.gov/flooding.
