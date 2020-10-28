Ruth Schmoll was sun-bathing and reading the Edina newspaper when she discovered a job opening for fire department dispatcher and secretary in 1975. It was a part-time job, which was perfect for her as a junior studying child psychology at the University of Minnesota.
Though it was a career she did not originally plan for, Schmoll stayed in that position for the next 45 years – becoming the city of Edina’s longest-serving employee. Schmoll retires Oct. 30.
In honor of her work and now-retirement, Schmoll received special recognition and praise by the Edina City Council last week when they voted to make Oct. 30, 2020, Ruth Schmoll Day in the city. And for Schmoll, the feeling was mutual.
“One thing that has remained constant is that I have always been surrounded by really professional, dedicated, hard-working and compassionate people,” she said.“We still have the finest group of people that anybody could ever work with. And I’m proud I was a part of it and I’m happy that we have that caliber of people serving the citizens of Edina.”
Schmoll’s duties and job title have morphed throughout the years. When she first started, Schmoll was answering emergency calls for the fire department and writing down the details on scratch paper, which the firefighters would then use to figure out where to go. At that time, Schmoll was so familiar with the city from time spent on her bike as a young girl that she was able to provide them with directions without the need for a map.
“I found it to be really, kind of, an exciting job. There was a lot of non-exciting work to be done, but those emergency calls in a split second would change everything,” she said. “It was exciting when a call would come in and everything would just start moving quickly and trucks and people were running out the door.”
Now, as administrative assistant, she no longer receives calls as they go to a dispatch center at the police department. Instead, her job responsibilities now consist of reviewing ambulance calls, doing payroll and arranging meetings, which Schmoll said is nearly as important as her past dispatch duties.
Throughout her years at the fire department, she worked for five different chiefs. The department’s rescue boat is even unofficially named the SS Ruth Ann in her honor. Tom Schmitz, the current fire chief, said at the City Council meeting that she has helped the community greatly and will leave a legacy at the department.
“We, at the fire department, have been privileged to have such a great teammate for so many years,” Schmitz said. “We will miss her deeply.”
Mayor Jim Hovland also said at the meeting she always has a smile on her face and seems happy to see people.
“She has really been a treasure,” he said.
Schmoll said her retirement is bittersweet. Once the pandemic is over, Schmoll said she plans to spend lots of time with her two grandchildren and take more trips to the Minnesota Northwoods.
“It’s been a great run,” she said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to say that after all these years I still like my job.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
