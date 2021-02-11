An Edina resident is making an appearance on ABC’s hit TV series, “The Bachelor,” this season.
Michelle Young, 27, was one of the five contestants who arrived on week four, airing Jan. 25, of the show’s 25th season. The group of five were immediately under scrutiny from the “OG,” or original girls, who had gotten to know bachelor Matt James, 29, over the previous three weeks ahead of new group’s arrival.
But Young, who teaches at Bloomington’s Normandale Hills Elementary, according to the Star Tribune, intrigued James instantly on night one, prompting her to be picked for the first one-on-one date among the newcomers.
“When you first got here, you really caught my eye,” James told Young.
For their date, the couple set out to do an extreme scavenger hunt – curated by the series host, Chris Harrison – which included ziplining, popping balloons for hidden clues and kissing in a hot-air balloon.
“Michelle is incredible,” James said to the camera during the segment that showed their date. “It’s hard to let your guard down around someone new but Michelle makes that easy.”
Young told the camera that she feels like “he’s a person that has all these qualities that I’ve been looking for.”
At the day date’s end, the couple sat down at a dinner date spot surrounded by vintage automobiles to dig deeper into their connection.
“Why do I feel like I’ve known him for so long?” Young told James, verbalizing a thought she had experienced after their first conversation.
James asked her why she wanted to work in education. Young responded by telling him she’s always wanted to help those around her and make a difference so that even if she isn’t around anymore, she’s still has made an impact.
She added that she’s constantly thinking about her students, especially during the pandemic and after the killing of George Floyd. “That was an absolute, terrible, heavy situation,” she said. “Some people consider it a touchy topic ... but parents wanted to have that conversation.”
The couple connected on James’ involvement in helping kids, part of his role as founder of ABC Food Tours, a nonprofit that helps students in New York City facing food insecurity and other types of adversity at home. The two had previously talked about the achievement gap and the opportunity gap, Young mentioned.
Then, when Young quotes Maya Angelou – “People don’t always remember what you say, but they for sure, definitely, remember how you made them feel” – James immediately recognizes it. “It’s one of my favorite quotes,” he said.
After the date, James turns to tell the camera that some of the conversations he’s had with Young were smoother than some of those who have been in the house longer. The couple has been able to have serious talks, which is “the type of depth that I’m looking for in a woman,” he tells her.
Young received a rose, which secured her place in the house for another week. As of the Feb. 8, the air date of the most recent episode, Young remains in the house vying for James’ heart.
Young played basketball at Woodbury High School, where as a senior, she made the Star Tribune’s all-metro first team in 2011, the paper said. That year, she was also named Most Valuable Player at the Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Tournament, and later, played Division 1 basketball at Bradley University in Illinois, the Star Tribune reported.
A spokesperson for ABC said contestants aren’t available to be interviewed until after their time on the show.
In her biography on “The Bachelor” website, Young describes herself as loyal and supportive, showing her love through acts of kindness. Her hobbies include hiking and wine tasting while her favorite restaurants are all local food trucks.
Her dream man is someone who is confident, thinks of her as an equal and who is driven to make a difference – similar to her own passion in life.
