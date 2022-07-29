Edina resident Hunter Mawn recently traveled to France to document the burial ceremony of a fellow Saint Thomas Academy scholar, William McGowan, who died serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces as a second lieutenant during World War II.
Mawn, a Saint Thomas Academy senior with a knack for videography, is helping produce a film to commemorate McGowan, who died on D-Day in 1944 but whose remains were not identified until 2019. As part of the film, Mawn, alongside others with the Mendota Heights-based Saint Thomas Academy, attended a burial ceremony in honor of McGowan at the Normandy American Cemetery in France July 9.
“It was a huge honor,” said Mawn, pointing to the overall experience, including the opportunity to travel to France with his school and build upon his videography skills.
Mawn, a longtime student of the school’s Cadet Vision video editing class, grew up working with YouTube’s video editing software, and eventually, making videos on social media for Saint Thomas Academy, he said. “Saint Thomas gave me a great outlet to really expand it,” Mawn said of his videography skills, “and let it see its fullest potential as it’s still growing.”
So, when the school sought to make a video about McGowan, selecting Mawn was a “no-brainer,” said his Cadet Vision instructor, Tyler Maddaus.
Mawn and Maddaus, along with two Saint Thomas Academy teachers, three cadets and the headmaster, went on the trip, which ran July 6-13. In addition to sightseeing, Mawn took on the job of gathering footage by interviewing WWII veterans, traveling to different locations in Normandy and attending the burial ceremony for McGowan.
McGowan’s remains found after 75 years
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in early 2020 that the remains of McGowan, a Saint Thomas Academy graduate of 1937, were confirmed to be his in the spring of 2019. The 23-year-old soldier was killed when the plane he was flying – a P-47 Thunderbolt – crashed near the village of Moon-sur-Elle while on a mission, according to a 2020 news release from the agency.
A team of forensic aviation archaeologists from St. Mary’s University in Nova Scotia, in partnership with the agency, excavated the site and recovered some remains. Using evidence such as dental analysis, McGowan’s remains were identified, the news release added.
Confirming McGowan’s death in WWII has been a “multi-generation quest,” said Paul Stouffer, a nephew of McGowan. It was an “amazingly long process.”
He added, “When you go from missing in action to killed in action, it validates everything.”
The burial ceremony was initially scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Stouffer heard Saint Thomas Academy was interested in working on a student-involved project about McGowan, he knew it was a great opportunity.
“I knew it was going to be something the students would never forget,” he said.
The representatives of Saint Thomas Academy joined dozens of McGowan’s family members, the mayor of
McGowan’s hometown of Benson, Minnesota, and current members of his military squadron for the July ceremony, according to a spokesperson for Saint Thomas Academy.
The observance included the burial, a purple-heart ceremony and a rosette being placed next to McGowan’s name on the Walls of the Missing, indicating that he had been found. Members of the family also took white sand from Omaha Beach, a section of shoreline in Normandy that experienced intense fighting on D-Day, and placed it into the engraving of McGowan’s name on the wall, highlighting it.
For the ceremony, Mawn wore a vintage 1942 Saint Thomas Academy uniform reminiscent of what McGowan would have worn when he attended the school.
The ceremony was “absolutely incredible,” Maddaus said. He added that it may be one of the last burial ceremonies ever at the Normandy cemetery, as it’s unlikely more remains will be found and positively identified. “(It’s) really cool to be a part of that. … It was a really cool experience,” he said.
Stouffer said the ceremony “exceeded my expectations,” pointing to the day’s nice weather, the two F-15 fighter jets that flew over the ceremony and the precense of his family and people in France whom he had worked with while gathering research on McGowan over the years.
And regarding the Saint Thomas Academy group in attendance, Stouffer said “it really meant a lot to the family to have them there.”
Pulling the film together
In all, the Saint Thomas Academy group spent three days in Normandy, attending the ceremony, conducting interviews and gathering b-roll footage. The group’s tour guide brought them to different sites, such as where soldiers marched inland from the beach and where gunners were located in bunkers along the way, and provided additional information to “help us understand what McGowan experienced on that day,” Mawn noted.
The guide “did a fantastic job of really bringing us … to the locations so we could really picture and visualize what that day may have been like,” Maddaus added.
One of the trips included a visit to the crash site, which had a memorial for McGowan, Maddaus noted.
A couple of days before the ceremony, Stouffer gave his thanks to those who came out to attend the observance, Maddaus said. “He was really instrumental in … bringing this whole thing together,” he said.
After the ceremony concluded, the group spent the remainder of the trip in Rouen, the capital of Normandy, and then Paris, according to a group itinerary. It was not without hiccups, though – at one point on the way to France’s capital city, the group’s van was broken into and their laptops, cameras and other equipment stolen, Maddaus said.
Passports were stolen, too, which meant they spent the next day in the U.S. Embassy, he added.
Some of the footage was lost, including when Mawn and another cadet placed items on McGowan’s casket, Maddaus said.
“It was kind of unfortunate that we lost some of that footage that really, truly tied in our cadets being there at the ceremony but lucky that we at least came out with all the rest,” he added.
Despite the setback, the film is moving forward. The film’s team soon plans to go through the footage alongside social studies teachers, such as Dean Simmons, who conducted extensive research on McGowan and attended the trip, to decide how to put it together, Mawn said. “We’ll just communicate that with each other and combine our efforts,” he said.
It will likely turn into a 20-minute documentary, touching on McGowan’s story, WWII and the presence of Saint Thomas Academy alum in the war, Maddaus added. Twenty-two Saint Thomas Academy alums died during the Normandy invasion, and in the entire war, 48 alums perished, according to a report by Simmons published in the spring 2020 edition of the schools’ Saber Magazine.
The film, intended to be released around Veterans Day this year, will be used for Advanced Placement history classes next spring, the Saint Thomas Academy spokesperson said.
Having been Mawn’s second time traveling internationally, the experience was “definitely fun and exciting,” he said. And in regard to his videography skills, he tried to “test the bounds even further while in France,” Mawn added.
Maddaus said Mawn was deserving of the job. “It was really fun to see him flourish and blossom throughout the last couple years and then be able to culminate in this cool trip to France.”
Stouffer said he looks forward to seeing the final film. “We’re really honored that Saint Thomas ... chose this event to put some time and emphasis on,” he said.
