Hunter Mawn

Saint Thomas Academy senior Hunter Mawn places an alum coin on William McGowan’s casket, signifying the late soldier’s graduation from the Mendota Heights-based boys school. (Photo courtesy Saint Thomas Academy)
William McGowan

William McGowan was a 1937 graduate of Saint Thomas Academy. (Photo courtesy Saint Thomas Academy)

Edina resident Hunter Mawn recently traveled to France to document the burial ceremony of a fellow Saint Thomas Academy scholar, William McGowan, who died serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces as a second lieutenant during World War II.

Mawn, a Saint Thomas Academy senior with a knack for videography, is helping produce a film to commemorate McGowan, who died on D-Day in 1944 but whose remains were not identified until 2019. As part of the film, Mawn, alongside others with the Mendota Heights-based Saint Thomas Academy, attended a burial ceremony in honor of McGowan at the Normandy American Cemetery in France July 9.

McGowan

Paul Stouffer, a nephew of William McGowan, holds up a photo of his uncle next to his name at the Walls of the Missing in Normandy, France. (Photo courtesy Saint Thomas Academy)

