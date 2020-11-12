To Edina resident Ernie Caltvedt, one man’s trash can become a community’s treasure.
Caltvedt, who lives at the 7500 York senior housing cooperative, took hold of the building’s once-untended composting program when he first moved in five years ago. Because of his dedication to the composting craft, Caltvedt has helped residents enhance their gardens – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when most residents want to be outside, cooperative leaders say.
“It’s a continuous thing, continuously collecting, producing and using,” Caltvedt said. “I know it works for gardens, and I am a gardener myself and I want to help other gardeners have better gardens. “
Caltvedt, 87, graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agriculture. He became a pastor, and when he was on bedrest for back pain, many of his parishioners brought him books to pass the time. One of those happened to be an organic gardening magazine, which introduced him to the benefits of composting. From there, Caltvedt said he implemented it in all of his gardens wherever he went.
And that did not stop when he moved into 7500 York.
Since taking over the composting initiative at the cooperative, Caltvedt has created a meticulously organized system for transforming scraps of trash into nutritious compost soil.
“He has just brought a lot of passion and energy and knowledge to the project,” said Jackie Sorensen, the cooperative’s resident acitivites coordinator.
Residents of the building can drop off their food scraps in a bin downstairs, which is later brought to a section of the property outside where it’s prepped to “cook,” as Caltvedt calls it. This “cooking” process includes bacteria already present in the materials to break them down, During this process, the pile heats up, which Caltvedt said in his piles can reach up to 150 degrees.
The benefits include enriching the soil, allowing for more moisture and air, and less chemical use. The “fluffy” soil also helps gardeners pull out weeds easier, Caltvedt said.
Apart from food scraps, other compostable materials include leaves. The cooperative built Caltvedt a personal shed to facilitate the composting of the yard waste.
Caltvedt first added compost to his own garden plot, but later, other residents wanted it added to theirs too. This fall, Caltvedt had enough to spread 14 wheelbarrows worth of compost over 28 garden plots.
Julie Omland, chair of the cooperative’s Garden Committee, said the gardens have been a source of therapy for residents.
“It’s always a day-brightener to see everybody doing that and Ernie is just part of that whole mix,” she said. “He’s just involved in all kinds of things in the building and has a heart and soul that is just endless in terms of compassion for other people.”
Composting is also important to Caltvedt because it helps the future of the planet.
“We put less stuff in the landfill, and we put it into our gardens, which makes for better gardens and it’s better for the environment,” he said.
