A shooting was reported at the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital Monday evening.
The Edina Police Department received reports of a shooting in the parking ramp of the hospital at 8:54 p.m. Monday night. The shooting was also a part of an attempted robbery, city officials said.
The suspect fled the scene. Buildings surrounding the hospital were under lockdown and police had set up a perimeter around the area. The perimeter has since been taken down after police searched parking ramps and buildings without finding the suspect, city officials said.
The suspect is described by officials as an Asian male in his 30's with a shaved head and tattoo on the right side of his neck. The weapon used was a handgun, said city spokesperson Jennifer Bennerotte.
The main priority is finding the suspect, she said.
The victim is described as a 45-year-old male, who was able to provide a description of the suspect to police officers.
More police will be added to aid in the search for the suspect. Officials urge individuals in the area to use caution and remain inside their homes.
Anyone with information should contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600. More information will be added as it becomes available.
