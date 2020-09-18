For Sept. 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 7 – Property damage was reported on the 5700 block of Blake Road South.
Sept. 8 – $360 was reported stolen at Haven Nail Studio, 4948 France Ave.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A license plate worth $11 was reported stolen on the 4600 block of Oak Drive.
An adult female was arrested for shoplifting $165 in food at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave. S.
Sept. 9 – Graffiti was reported at Cornelia Park.
$300 in vehicle parts were reported at the Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way.
An incident at a doctor’s office took place on the 6300 block of France Avenue.
$1,640 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
$2,415 in men’s clothing and accessories were reported stolen near the Galleria.
Property damage was reported on the 8000 block of 78th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Abbott Place.
$1,001 in sunglasses were reported stolen from a store at Southdale Center.
An adult male and adult female were arrested for providing false information to a police officer and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen at the Interlachen Country Club, 6200 Interlachen Blvd.
Sept. 10 – Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6600 block of Biscayne Boulevard.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Crocker Avenue.
$446 in various items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of France Avenue South.
An insurance card and parking fob were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of 42nd Street West, for a loss of $11.
A scooter worth $150 was reported stolen on the 4700 block of Southview Lane.
A forgery was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$538 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A girl’s bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Warden Avenue.
A tire pressure gauge and disposable face marks were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $6.
Property damage was reported on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
$113 in credit cards, cash and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
Property damage was reported at Cherne Industries Inc., 5700 Lincoln Dr.
Property damage was reported on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
$210 in CDs and a CD case were reported stolen on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
$53 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
Sept. 11 – A bike worth $300 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle at the intersection of 66th Street West and France Avenue South.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for stealing $44 in miscellaneous items on the 5500 block of France Avenue.
Property damage resulting from attempted theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5400 block of France Avenue.
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Graffiti was reported in the area of 66th Street West and Warren Avenue.
A patio chair worth $540 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Aspasia Lane.
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $502 in miscellaneous items, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine at Macy’s at Southdale Center.
A purse, a wallet, Airpods, money and other personal items worth $241 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
$838 in makeup was reported stolen from Sephora at Southdale Center.
A 43-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal at the intersection of 70th Street West and West Shore Drive.
An assault was reported at the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
A bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Sept. 12 – Two males and two juveniles were arrested for a felony possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit, driving after license revocation, possession of tools for theft, and tampering with a vehicle at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Highway 100.
A bike worth $250 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Cornelia Drive.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a vehicle on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.
$87 in liquor was reported stolen at Edina Liquor, 3943 50th Street West.
Sept. 13 – A 44-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A 28-year-old and 25-year-old were arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle and for weapons charges on the 7000 block of West Shore Drive.
