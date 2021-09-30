For Sept. 6-12, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 6 – An 18-year-old female was arrested for fraudulent identification at 50th Street West and Wooddale Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of York Avenue.
A cellphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
$100 in tools were reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
A bike worth $600 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A bike worth $800 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
$275 in debit card fraud was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
Sept. 7 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road.
A bike worth $400 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Tifton Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 6400 block of Parkwood Road.
A Samsung phone worth $450 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center.
Drills and other tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road, for $900.
Theft was reported on the 6800 block of France Avenue South.
Sept. 8 – A 14-year-old male was arrested for possession of a pistol at Wilson Road and Wind Road.
An interrupted burglary was reported on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A dog bite was reported on the 5300 block of Forslin Drive.
Forgery was reported on the 7500 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police on the 5900 block of Chowen Avenue South.
A stolen vehicle was reported fleeing police on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
Handbags, cash and a giftcard were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $840.
$3,255 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Sept. 9 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for bike theft on the 4900 block of Halifax Avenue.
$300 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $250 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Fondell Drive.
$950 in household goods were reported stolen at Public Storage, 7225 Bush Lake Road.
A 24-year-old female and a 26-year-old female were arrested for stealing $3,493 in clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled driver’s license at 70th Street and Xerxes Avenue.
Property damage was reported at Vernon Avenue and Tamarac Avenue.
Sept. 10 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Edina Boulevard.
$597 in men’s clothing was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of 73rd Street West.
Fraud was reported on the 6900 block of France Avenue.
An HP laptop worth $501 was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Southdale Road.
$160 was reported stolen at Edina Community Center, 5701 Normandale Road.
Sept. 11 – A 17-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at Normandale Road and Aspasia Lane.
Sept. 12 – Terroristic threats were reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
Graffiti was reported on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
Keys and an Apple iPhone 6 were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West, for a loss of $400.
