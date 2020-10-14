For Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Sept. 28 – A 51-year-old male was arrested for stealing a girl’s bike worth $442 at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.

A bracelet worth $2,299 was reported stolen at Macy`s at the Southdale Center.

A 14-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle at 64th Street West and York Avenue South.

Four juveniles were arrested for underage alcohol consumption on the 5900 block of Concord Avenue.

Auto parts worth $200 were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

A car theft was reported at Hertz Rental Car, 3400 Edinborough Way.

A license plate was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.

Identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Court .

A Kindle tablet, Vera Bradley bag, Carhartt bag, Apple Airbook and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $3,530.

Sept. 29 – Miscellaneous papers worth $20 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Branson Street.

A check forgery was reported on the 7700 block of Lochmere Terrace.

Sept. 30 – An identity theft was reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $4,700.

A 38-year-old female was arrested for attempting to cash a forged check on the 6900 block of France Avenue.

A catalytic converter worth $400 was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Ashcroft Avenue.

A bike and GPS were stolen on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $2,950.

A 20-year-old female was arrested for driving while impaired at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

A women’s swimsuit worth $30 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.

A 47-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 77th Street West and Parklawn Avenue.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on Highway 62 near Valley View Road.

Oct. 1 – A bike and bike helmet were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $2,250.

$1,580 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Sunnyside Road.

A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.

Two fat-tire bikes were reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $4,800.

Oct. 2 – A burglary was reported at a residence on the 5400 block of Londonberry Road.

A T-shirt worth $142 was reported stolen at Grethen House, 4930 France Avenue South.

An assault was reported at a residence on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.

$126 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard.

A laptop and case were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Fairview Hospital east parking ramp, 6400 France Avenue South, for a loss of $2,210.

$458 in alcohol was reported stolen at Edina Liquor, 6755 York Ave S.

A 21-year-old male and 23-year-old male were arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

Oct. 3 – Property damage was reported at the Galleria.

Luggage and women’s clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a $700 loss.

A political sign worth $27 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of McGuire Road.

Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of 70th Street West.

$875 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Avenue South.

$110 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Avenue South.

A 26-year-old female was arrested for felony fleeing police, possession of a stolen vehicle and a DWI with controlled substance.

A 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at 66th Street West and France Avenue.

Oct. 4 – A 54-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

$57 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

