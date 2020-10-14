For Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 28 – A 51-year-old male was arrested for stealing a girl’s bike worth $442 at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
A bracelet worth $2,299 was reported stolen at Macy`s at the Southdale Center.
A 14-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle at 64th Street West and York Avenue South.
Four juveniles were arrested for underage alcohol consumption on the 5900 block of Concord Avenue.
Auto parts worth $200 were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A car theft was reported at Hertz Rental Car, 3400 Edinborough Way.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Court .
A Kindle tablet, Vera Bradley bag, Carhartt bag, Apple Airbook and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $3,530.
Sept. 29 – Miscellaneous papers worth $20 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Branson Street.
A check forgery was reported on the 7700 block of Lochmere Terrace.
Sept. 30 – An identity theft was reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $4,700.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for attempting to cash a forged check on the 6900 block of France Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $400 was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Ashcroft Avenue.
A bike and GPS were stolen on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $2,950.
A 20-year-old female was arrested for driving while impaired at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A women’s swimsuit worth $30 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 47-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 77th Street West and Parklawn Avenue.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on Highway 62 near Valley View Road.
Oct. 1 – A bike and bike helmet were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $2,250.
$1,580 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Sunnyside Road.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Two fat-tire bikes were reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $4,800.
Oct. 2 – A burglary was reported at a residence on the 5400 block of Londonberry Road.
A T-shirt worth $142 was reported stolen at Grethen House, 4930 France Avenue South.
An assault was reported at a residence on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
$126 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard.
A laptop and case were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Fairview Hospital east parking ramp, 6400 France Avenue South, for a loss of $2,210.
$458 in alcohol was reported stolen at Edina Liquor, 6755 York Ave S.
A 21-year-old male and 23-year-old male were arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Oct. 3 – Property damage was reported at the Galleria.
Luggage and women’s clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a $700 loss.
A political sign worth $27 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of McGuire Road.
Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of 70th Street West.
$875 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Avenue South.
$110 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Avenue South.
A 26-year-old female was arrested for felony fleeing police, possession of a stolen vehicle and a DWI with controlled substance.
A 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at 66th Street West and France Avenue.
Oct. 4 – A 54-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
$57 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
