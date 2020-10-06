For Sept. 21-27, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 21 – A 40-year-old male was arrested for robbery after stealing $190 cash at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave S.
A charging cable and library books were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $195.
A 37-year-old male was arrested at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S., for stealing CDB oil, diapers, wipes and food, for a loss of $75. He was also arrested for felony possession of narcotics.
Sept. 22 – Vehicle tampering was reported in the area of Drexel Avenue and Bridge Street.
Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of 70th Street West.
$146 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Property damage was reported at the Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way.
A bike worth $500 was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Market Street.
Vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Elton Place, for a loss of $300.
Property damage was reported on the 5400 block of Valley Lane.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road.
A bike worth $800 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Eden Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A 29-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Power tools, hand tools, a tool box and two boy’s bikes were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Dale Avenue, for a loss of $3,960.
Sept. 23 – A catalytic converter worth $501 was reported stolen at Curve Avenue and Sunnyside Road.
A laptop worth $200 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Boulevard.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 5800 block of St. John`s Avenue.
An adult male was arrested at 77th Street West and Normandale Road.
Sept. 24 – A 43-year-old man was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and for fifth-degree drug possession on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
An electric blower and chainsaw were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Beard Avenue, for a loss of $400.
A political sign worth $25 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Valley View Road.
$515 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 6000 block of Drew Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $300 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Ave.
Identity theft was reported on the 5200 block of Meadow Ridge.
$3,800 in sunglasses were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Sept. 25 – Several businesses were burglarized at an office building at 5100 Edina Industrial Blvd.
Graffiti was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A trail mix bag worth $45 was reported stolen from Premier Closing & Document Services, 5100 Edina Industrial Blvd.
Graffiti was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
Mail theft of a $1 check was reported on the 6000 block of Eden Prairie Road.
Vehicle parts worth $900 were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested after driving with a canceled license at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Sept. 26 – A 32-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
An adult man was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Wyman Avenue and Highway 62.
Registration stickers, proximity card, sunglasses and keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $236.
A 22-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested at Minnesota Drive and France Avenue for fleeing police in a vehicle, possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance and vehicle tampering.
A scooter worth $400 was reported stolen at Help Boardshop, 7385 Bush Lake Road.
A burglary was reported on the 22 block of Circle West.
A bike worth $550 was reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness, 250 Southdale Center.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Sept. 27 – Property damage was reported on the 6500 block of Warren Avenue.
A 18-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of THC oil on the 6300 block of Highway 100.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 3900 block of France Avenue South.
A 43-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Centennial Lakes Office Park, 7701 France Avenue.
A billfold, a purse and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Olinger Boulevard, for a loss of $66.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave., for a loss of $1,057.
A 55-year-old man was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
