For Sept. 14-20, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 14 – Graffiti was reported at Rabun Drive and Abercrombie Drive.
A laptop worth $1,269 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7700 block of Bush Lake Road.
Property damage was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
A political sign was reported stolen from a residence on the 4500 block of Claremore Court.
$104 in men’s clothing was reported shoplifted from Macy’s at Southdale Center.
$3,000 in jewelry was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 7000 block of Cornelia Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 7600 block of Metro Boulevard.
Property damage was reported on the 3800 block of 70th Street West.
A “Support Our Police” yard sign worth $15 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Hansen Road.
$7,695 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a business at the Galleria.
A men’s bike worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
Fraud was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A shooting was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Sept. 15 – A 38-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 6000 block of Abbott Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 6500 block of Drew Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4700 block of Wilford Way.
A sign worth $20 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 44th Street West.
A custom bike worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported on the 7100 block of Schey Drive.
Sept. 16 – $110 in wood pallets were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
$2,000 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Garden Park, 5520 Hansen Rd.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 60-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and third-degree DWI test refusal on the 4900 block of Eden Avenue.
$1,505 in various items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
Sept. 17 – A vehicle pursuit was reported on the 4200 block of France Avenue South.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 400 block of Blake Road South.
Business cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Blake Road South.
$160 in credit cards, a license, gift cards, a wallet, a purse and a blanket were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of 70th Street West.
A 66-year-old female was arrested for trespassing on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.
$200 was reported stolen by swindle on the 6100 block of Westridge Boulevard.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A key fob and a house key were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of View Lane, for a loss of $860.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for property damage at Medical Pain Specialist, 7400 France Avenue.
A 56-year-old male was arrested for a third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
$93 in credit cards, a checkbook, purse and keys were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the intersection of Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Sept. 18 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A trailer was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Mail theft was reported on the 7100 block of Washington Avenue South.
Assault was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
$51 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A boy’s bike worth $150 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Chowen Ave.
A catalytic converter worth $300 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$515 in various items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Sept. 19 – Identity theft was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A boy’s bike worth $150 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Chowen Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 7000 block of Cornelia Drive.
A wallet and driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive, for a loss of $186.
$30 in various items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of York Avenue.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 169 and 70th Street.
Sept. 20 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at the intersection of Highway 100 and 44th Street West.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6300 block of Concord Avenue.
