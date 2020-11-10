For Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 26 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
Graffiti was reported on the 4100 block of 54th Street West.
$2,167 worth of clothes were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$40 in various items were reported stolen at an unidentified Snap Fitness.
Oct. 27 – Two adult males were arrested for shoplifting $1,127 in clothes at Southdale Center.
A jacket, mountain bike, portable gaming device, beanie and other items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $1,420.
Shoes worth $500 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
$30 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Credit cards were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Gus Young Lane.
Makeup and a curling iron were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $249.
A kid’s tool and paint set and a potato masher were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $21.
A portable hard drive, portable DVD player and flash drives were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $180.
Identity theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 4800 block of Upper Terrace.
Oct. 28 – A 43-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 169 and Bren Road.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
A wallet and credit cards were reported stolen at Sloane Beauty Bar, 4388 France Avenue South, for a loss of $100.
A catalytic converter worth $900 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Hankerson Avenue.
Apple Airpods worth $199 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of France Avenue South.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Limerick Lane.
A 29-year-old was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6000 block of Killarney Lane.
Oct. 29 – A 29-year-old was arrested for fleeing police on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
$200 in cigarettes were reported stolen at Speedway, 5401 France Avenue.
A garage door opener and luggage were reported stolen in a parking garage on the 5400 block of Vernon Ave, for a loss of $175.
$40 in consumable goods were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
Oct. 30 – A Kindle worth $380 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 6700 block of Point Drive.
Oct. 31 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Ave.
A wallet, backpack purse and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $1,120.
A wallet and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $50.
A 12-pack of Coca-Cola was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $5.
A robbery was reported at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for mail theft on the 3900 block of Market Street.
A duffel bag and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of 76th Street, for a loss of $100.
Nov. 1 – $4,400 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
