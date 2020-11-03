For Oct. 19-25, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 19 – Property damage was reported on the 3600 block of Minnesota Drive.
A trailer was reported stolen at the Galleria.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 7700 block of Shaughnessy Road.
A disturbance was reported on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
A 51-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on Highway 100 near 70th Street West.
Oct. 20 – $3,002 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road.
$1,613 in store product was reported stolen at Sephora in the Southdale Center.
Oct. 21 – $1,001 in tools were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4500 block of Bruce Avenue.
A bike worth $850 was reported stolen from an attached garage on the 4200 block of France Avenue.
A purse and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $40.
A first-aid kit and emergency roadside kit were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
A package with a quilt worth $192 was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Maple Road.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for giving false information to police at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.
Oct. 22 – Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4100 block of Sunnyside Road.
Tide detergent worth $14 was reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Avenue South.
Oct. 23 – A 23-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle and using shoplifting tools at Southdale Center. Stolen property included $460 in clothing.
A 23-year-old female was arrested for trespassing at Macy’s in the Southdale Center.
A 17-year-old female was arrested for underage drinking and driving at France Avenue South and 56th Street West.
Oct. 24 – A laptop, laptop bag, iPhone 11, debit card and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $3,400.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Check fraud was reported on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
A purse, phone, driver’s license and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard, for a loss of $160.
Sunglasses and money were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Casco Ave, for a loss of $415.
$149 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 34-year-old female was arrested for a gross misdemeanor of driving without insurance at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Oct. 25 – A 40-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle and for possession of a stolen vehicle at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
$500 was reported stolen at the Galleria.
A political sign worth $20 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Dakota Trail.
$30 in groceries were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
$175 in groceries were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
$7,120 in boat accessories were reported stolen at Twin Cities Youth Rowing, 5250 74th St. W.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 4600 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.