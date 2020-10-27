For Oct. 12-18, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 12 – Fraud was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance on Highway 100 near 70th Street West.
A wallet worth $30 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Grimes Avenue.
Oct. 13 – A 41-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Arcadia Avenue and Vernon Avenue.
$870 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
$2,983 in tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A restraining order violation was reported on the 6200 block of Halifax Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
$50 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Wooddale Lane.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after on the 4600 block of Browndale Avenue.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
$590 in handbags were reported stolen at the Galleria.
Oct. 14 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Highway 100 and 77th Street.
Mail was reported stolen on the 5000 block of 70th Street West.
$100 in mail was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Malibu Drive.
$4,800 in catalytic converters were reported stolen from buses at Kang Lee Adult Day Care Center, 5593 78th St. W.
$470 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4300 block of France Avenue.
Hair products, hair curlers, makeup, a backpack and wallet were reported stolen on the 4300 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $1,030.
Property damage was reported at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave.
$1,000 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.
A Coach purse worth $129 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.
A key fob, green backpack and Apple MacBook Pro were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $1,089.
Oct. 15 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
$600 in portable electronic communications were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Hansen Road.
A 37-year-old was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order in the 6000 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
An Apple iPad Pro worth $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
A DKNY black purse, keys and cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $251.
Oct. 16 – A 26-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 5600 block of Hillside Court.
Trespassing was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
A 46-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Wooddale Lane and Country Club Road.
Oct. 17 – An animal bite was reported on the 5400 block of York Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,900 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
A political sign worth $20 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Gleason Road.
An assault was reported on the 5700 block of Parkwood Lane.
A catalytic converter worth $350 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Ewing Avenue South.
Oct. 18 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
Graffiti was reported on the 6500 block of Warren Avenue.
A bike worth $1,200 was reported stolen at 1 Southdale Place, 6800 York Ave. S.
Two 17-year-old males were arrested for arson on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
Property damage was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
