For Nov. 9-15, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 9 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8000 block of Woodland Circle.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A robbery was reported at Southdale Center.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for fraudulent activity at Fidelity Bank, 7600 Parklawn Ave.
A wallet, driver’s license and credit cards were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Drew Avenue South, for a loss of $33.
A handbag and credit cards were reported stolen at Southdale Eye Clinic, 6533 Drew Ave. S., for a loss of $10.
Nov. 10 – A 37-year-old female was arrested for violation of a harassment restraining order on the 6000 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $400 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported on the 5500 block of 70th Street West.
Handbags, identity documents and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern on France, 6740 France Ave. S., for a loss of $530.
Nov. 11 – Three 18-year-old males and two 17-year-old males were arrested for stealing $400 worth of clothes from Macy’s at Southdale Center.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Chipotle, 6801 York Ave. S.
A 71-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Valley View Road and Highway 62.
A vehicle pursuit was reported on Highway 100 near 50th Street West.
Nov. 12 – A 34-year-old male was arrested at the Southdale Center Macy’s lot for possession of theft tools, including $1,100 in stolen property that included a computer bag and miscellaneous personal items.
A 33-year old male and a 28-year-old male were arrested for gross misdemeanor (false information to police) at Interstate 494 and Highway 100.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Drew Avenue.
An exercise mat worth $60 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
$1,014 in clothes were reported stolen from Victoria’s Secret at Southdale Center.
A handbag worth $450 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave. S.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Highway 62 and France Ave S.
Handbags, identity documents and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle at Cov Edina at the Galleria, for a loss of $1,560.
Nov. 13 – A traffic violation was reported on the 3200 block of Highway 62.
Found property was reported on the 6300 block of Westwood Court.
A laptop worth $600 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Mail was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 6700 block of Parkwood Lane.
Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A robbery was reported at the Galleria.
Hand tools and a laptop bag were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $300.
$140 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Macy’s at Southdale Center.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 44th Street West.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
Nov. 14 – $761 in coats were reported stolen at Macy’s at Southdale Center.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
Nov. 15 – Multiple reports of damage were made at Dow Chemical, 5400 Dewey Hill Rd.
Credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made Ice Center, 7300 Bush Lake Rd.
A Lenovo Idea Pad was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $160.
Property damage was reported at Minnesota Made Ice Center, 7300 Bush Lake Rd.
$500 in tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of Dewey Hill Road.
Property damage was reported on the 5400 block of Dewey Hill Road.
A Coach purse and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made Ice Center, 7300 Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $500.
Property damage was reported at Sky Zone, 7625 Cahill Rd.
