For Nov. 2-8, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 2 – A 35-year-old female was arrested for giving false information to police on the 6700 block of France Avenue.
Apple Airpods, a six-pack of Coca-Cola and $20 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Valley View Road, for a total loss of $174.
Bikes worth $624 were reported stolen on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
Lottery tickets worth $233 were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
A package, scissors, candy and skis were reported stolen at the Cedarwood Condominiums, 4101 Parklawn Ave., for a loss of $41.
A burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
A garage opener and clothes were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $250.
A duffel bag worth $100 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Crave at the Galleria.
An assault was reported on the 5000 block of Benton Avenue.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police on the 6700 block of France Avenue South.
Clothes worth $115 were reported stolen at Macy’s, 100 Southdale Center.
A 55-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
Nov. 3 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of Benton Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Dewey Hill Rd.
A garage door opener, snow scraper, golf clubs and other various items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Macy’s Furniture Gallery, 7235 France Ave. S., for a loss of $203.
An identity theft of an Edina resident was reported at an undetermined location.
A prescription forgery was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
$107 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
Mail was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way, for a loss of $430.
A 27-year-old female was arrested for stealing an $312 in eye shadow from Sephora at Southdale Center.
A leather wallet, driver’s license and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $15.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 7200 block of Glouchester Drive.
Nov. 4 – An identity theft was reported on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
Property damage was reported at the Southdale Center.
$2,469 in handbags were reported stolen at the Galleria.
Nov. 5 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 6400 block of Glacier Place.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 5700 block of Blake Road.
Nov. 6 – A check forgery was reported on the 6200 block of Creek Valley Road.
A theft was reported at Shannon Law, LLC, 310 4th Ave. S.
Earrings worth $1,200 were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$500 in copper fittings were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Cahill Road.
Vinyl records were reported stolen at Barnes and Noble at the Galleria.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 41-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Nov. 7 – A pursuit, which was ultimately terminated by police, occurred on the 5000 block of Highway 100.
A 28-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Tracy Ave and Highway 62.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Blackfoot Pass.
A 55-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police on the 6400 block of Gleason Road.
Nov. 8 – A 41-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
$111 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Eden Ave.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for a misdemeanor (shoplifting hair wax worth $10) misdemeanor assault against several victims and felony use of pepper spray at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave S.
Apple Airpods, a backpack and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Braemar Golf Course, for a loss of $409.
$200 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
