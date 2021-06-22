For May 31 through June 6, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

May 31 - Briefcases, credit cards, a three-ring binder and other various items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 Braemar Blvd., for a loss of $390.

A bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.

A 40-year-old female was arrested for providing a false name to police at 77th Street and Highway 100.

June 1 - A 31-year-old male was arrested for several warrants at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

An unknown person fled police on a motorcycle on Highway 100 and 70th Street.

A burglary was reported on the 4800 block of Sunnyslope Road West.

Outdoor cushions worth $50 were reported stolen at South Haven Apartments, 3400 Parklawn Ave.

$200 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road.

Credit cards, a Minnesota fishing license and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Sunnyslope Road East, for a loss of $190.

A license plate was found on the 5900 block of Drew Avenue.

A 35-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Lang’s Shell Station, 5101 Industrial Boulevard.

A Trek Marlin 7 bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

June 2 - A mountain bike worth $275 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.

$5 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

Identity documents and a portable electronic communications device were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard, for a loss of $200.

$2,076 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7700 block of France Avenue South.

Police attempted a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 77th Street.

$128,500 in jewelry was reported stolen at Galleria.

$180 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.

An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 76th Street West and Parklawn Avenue.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and Highway 62.

June 3 - An adult male was arrested for driving while under the influence at Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard.

Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 49th 1/2 Street West.

Credit cards, a men’s wallet and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $668.

A 61-year-old male was arrested for motor vehicle tampering at Highway 100 and Interstate 394.

A Minnesota driver’s license and cash were reported stolen at Mister Car Wash, 7711 Normandale Road, for a loss of $801.

Bikes worth $1,551 were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.

A 22-year-old female was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 62 and Valley View Road.

A 21-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

A 41-year-old female and 36-year-old male were arrested for possession of stolen vehicle on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.

June 4 - A 24-year-old was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

Computer power cords and a Microsoft laptop were reported stolen at Fogg and Powers LLC, 4600 77th St. W. #305, for a loss of $1,437.

A men’s road bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Eton Place.

A 64-year-old male was arrested for stealing $1,578 in miscellaneous items at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Credit cards, handbags and lipsticks were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $2,695.

June 5 - A 45-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.

$340 in drugs were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A 40-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Penn Avenue and Interstate 494.

June 6 - A 37-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.

A 23-year-old female was arrested for suspicion of DWI at a crash site at Gleason Road and McCauley Trail.

$520 in groceries were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Ashcroft Avenue.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 7700 block of Cahill Road.

Computer cords, a computer bag, a toiletry bag and an Apple Macbook Pro were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Lakeview Drive, for a loss of $1,970.

