For March 9-15, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 9 – A burglary was reported on the 5400 block of Park Place.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue for giving a false name to an officer.
A vehicle fled officers in the area of Highway 100 and Excelsior Boulevard.
March 10 – Police made a welfare check at Southdale Center.
A 35-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license near West 66th Street and Drew Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
$110 cash and a debit card were reported stolen on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue.
The theft of $35 worth of miscellaneous items was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
$7,000 cash was reported stolen on the 3800 block of West 54th Street.
A vehicle theft was reported stolen on the 4000 block of West 51st Street.
Fraud involving debit cards was reported on the 6300 block of Chowen Avenue, for a $446 loss.
A wallet theft reported on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street resulted in a $35 loss.
March 11 – A 38-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
A utility trailer was reported stolen at Our Lady of Grace Church, 5017 Eden Ave., for a $2,500 loss.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting clothing, a journal and an ink cartridge – $203 worth of merchandise – from Target, 7000 York Ave.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for DWI and driving with a canceled license at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A 51-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at West 50th Street and Browndale Avenue.
March 12 – A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4100 block of West 42nd Street, for a $400 loss.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A laptop computer, laptop bag charger, keys and photo ID badge were reported stolen at Snap Fitness, 4402 France Ave.
A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at Snap Fitness, 4402 France Ave, for a $485 loss.
A 58-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
March 13 – After a traffic stop at Normandale Road and Larkspur Lane, a 45-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession while a 46-year-old man was arrested for driving with no proof of insurance.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at France Avenue and West 66th Street.
Two 17-year-old juvenile males were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
March 14 – A 27-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 66th Street.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for shoplifting $111 worth of items from Target, 7000 York Ave.
Two juvenile males were arrested for shoplifting $546 worth of clothing from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A woman was arrested for shoplifting $966 worth of fragrances from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$300 worth of fragrances were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to an officer after a traffic stop at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
March 15 – A male and female, ages 24 and 25, were arrested for possession of a firearm on Highway 169 near Valley View Road.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession on the 7200 block of Highway 100.
