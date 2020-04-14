For March 30 through April 5, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

March 30 – A vehicle fled police on the 6000 block of France Avenue.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue.

March 31 – A 32-year-old woman was arrested for giving false information to police after a traffic stop at Normandale Road and West 70th Street.

Damage to property was reported on the 4800 block of Hibiscus Avenue.

April 1 – Identity theft was reported on the 5300 block of Ayrshire Boulevard.

A theft was reported at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault .

April 2 – A 38-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $119 worth of food on the 7100 block of France Avenue.

April 3 – $150 worth of footwear was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.

A $2,000 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

A $3,500 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

A $2,200 pressure washer was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.

April 4 – No events listed.

April 5 – Indecent exposure was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.

