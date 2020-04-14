For March 30 through April 5, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 30 – A vehicle fled police on the 6000 block of France Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue.
March 31 – A 32-year-old woman was arrested for giving false information to police after a traffic stop at Normandale Road and West 70th Street.
Damage to property was reported on the 4800 block of Hibiscus Avenue.
April 1 – Identity theft was reported on the 5300 block of Ayrshire Boulevard.
A theft was reported at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault .
April 2 – A 38-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $119 worth of food on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
April 3 – $150 worth of footwear was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
A $2,000 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
A $3,500 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
A $2,200 pressure washer was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
April 4 – No events listed.
April 5 – Indecent exposure was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.