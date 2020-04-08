For March 23-29, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 23 – Property damage was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
$2,100 worth of vehicle parts were reported stolen at Pronto Heating, 7415 Cahill Drive.
Graffiti was reported on the 4500 block of West 50th Street.
A $15,500 men’s watch was reported stolen on the 5000 block of France Avenue.
March 24 – An 18-year-old male was arrested for DWI at West 72nd Street and Metro Boulevard.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for stealing $239 worth of items on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
Check fraud was reported on the 3400 block of West 66th Street.
An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
March 25 – Police made a welfare check on the 4200 block of Lynn Avenue.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing the legal process following a vehicle crash on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
March 26 – Damage to property was reported on the 6300 block of Rolf Avenue.
March 27 – the theft of $1,000 worth of auto parts was reported on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 5100 block of Green Farms Road.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $396 worth of merchandise – bedding, diapers and a cellphone – from Target, 7000 York Ave.
A mail theft was reported on the 6500 block of Eden Prairie Road.
March 28 – A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of France Avenue.
$32 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
March 29 – No incidents listed.
