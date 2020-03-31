March 16 – A residential burglary was reported on the 5400 block of Drew Avenue.
Keys and a phone were reported stolen in a robbery on the 5400 block of France Avenue.
$1,015 worth of power tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Brook Drive.
A license plate theft was reported on the 6400 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
March 17 – $75 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported at Walgreen's, 6975 York Ave.
$207 worth of steak was reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.
Auto parts were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving after license revocation at Highway 100 near West 50th Street.
Police made a welfare check on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
$300 worth of diapers were reported stolen on the 4900 block of France Avenue.
An auto theft was reported on the 5800 block of France Avenue.
March 18 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
March 19 – A 41-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 4600 block of Woodland Road.
Graffiti was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
$2,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Hansen Road.
A computer, Playstation 4 and headphones were reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue, for a $1,013 loss.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at a Holiday gas station, 5200 Interlachen Boulevard.
March 20 – The presence of an intoxicated person was reported at a business on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting a cart load of items worth $356 on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession in a motor vehicle at Highway 100 and West 77th Street.
March 21 – A 28-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and drug possession at France Avenue and Highway 62.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Highway 62.
Suspicious activity was reported at Target on the 7000 block of France Avenue.
March 22 – Identity theft was reported on the 4600 block of Gilford Drive.
A 46-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 5800 block of Cherokee Trail.
