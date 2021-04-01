For March 15-21, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 15 – A portable electronic communications device worth $50 was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road.
$108 in cash was reported stolen by credit card fraud at Shake Shack, 6603 France Ave. S.
Check forgery was reported at US Bank, 4100 West 50th Street.
A vehicle worth $5,000 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Washington Avenue.
A 15-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A purse and wallet were reported stolen at Lifetime in Southdale Center, for a loss of $450.
Domestic assault was reported on the 5000 block of Normandale Court.
An Apple iPhone worth $200 was reported stolen at the YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S.
A wallet and purse were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard, for a loss of $150.
March 16 – A 28-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
$600 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grove Street.
$160 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Lang’s Shell Stop Market, 5101 Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for first-degree assault on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
March 17 – Identity theft was reported on the 4700 block of Annaway Drive.
Theft was reported on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A catalytic converter worth $350 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
An assault was reported at Southdale Center.
Property was reported found at Rosland Park.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on eastbound Highway 62, east of Tracy Avenue.
March 18 – No reports were disclosed.
March 19 – Bikes worth $1,700 were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
Fraud was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
Handbags and documents were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center, for a loss of $400.
$199 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of France Avenue South.
A 24-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.
March 20 – A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Highway 169 near Valley View Road.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Gleason Road and Highway 62.
Checks were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic assault restraining order and for a felony drug warrant at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
March 21 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 6300 block of Gleason Road.
A 29-year-old male and 30-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
A 31-year-old male and 28-year-old female were arrested for possessing counterfeit currency at 77th Street and Highway 100.
