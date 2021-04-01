For March 15-21, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

March 15 – A portable electronic communications device worth $50 was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road.

$108 in cash was reported stolen by credit card fraud at Shake Shack, 6603 France Ave. S.

Check forgery was reported at US Bank, 4100 West 50th Street.

A vehicle worth $5,000 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Washington Avenue.

A 15-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

A purse and wallet were reported stolen at Lifetime in Southdale Center, for a loss of $450.

Domestic assault was reported on the 5000 block of Normandale Court.

An Apple iPhone worth $200 was reported stolen at the YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S.

A wallet and purse were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard, for a loss of $150.

March 16 – A 28-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.

$600 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grove Street.

$160 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Lang’s Shell Stop Market, 5101 Edina Industrial Boulevard.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for first-degree assault on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

March 17 – Identity theft was reported on the 4700 block of Annaway Drive.

Theft was reported on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.

A catalytic converter worth $350 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.

An assault was reported at Southdale Center.

Property was reported found at Rosland Park.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A 44-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on eastbound Highway 62, east of Tracy Avenue.

March 18 – No reports were disclosed.

March 19 – Bikes worth $1,700 were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.

Fraud was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.

Handbags and documents were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center, for a loss of $400.

$199 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of France Avenue South.

A 24-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.

March 20 – A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Highway 169 near Valley View Road.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Gleason Road and Highway 62.

Checks were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.

A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic assault restraining order and for a felony drug warrant at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.

March 21 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 6300 block of Gleason Road.

A 29-year-old male and 30-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 7000 block of Highway 100.

A 31-year-old male and 28-year-old female were arrested for possessing counterfeit currency at 77th Street and Highway 100.

