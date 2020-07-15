For June 29 through July 6, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 29 – Miscellaneous items, cash and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of France Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road.
Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of York Avenue.
June 30 – A burglary was reported at Braemar Golf Course.
A burglary was reported at Edina Liquor, 3943 West 50th Street.
$30 cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Alden Drive.
A vehicle theft was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Alden Drive.
A 32-year-old was arrested for shoplifting $374 worth of goods on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5800 block of France Avenue.
July 1 – An identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Parnell Avenue.
A boy’s bicycle worth $1,250 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on the 7000 block of York Avenue for drug possession and vehicle tampering while a 36-year-old woman was arrested for possession of stolen credit cards and vehicle tampering.
July 2 – Suspicious activity was reported on the 4800 block of West 50th Street.
Damage to property was reported on the 5000 block of West 44th Street.
July 3 – A 20-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Suspicious vehicles were reported on the 4500 block of Grimes Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 4900 block of Sunnyside Road.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 4600 block of Bruce Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen, for a $702 loss.
A boy’s bicycle and lock were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a $625 loss.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 77th Street.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
July 4 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for drug possession on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
July 5 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
Theft and fraud were reported on the 6800 block of Sally Lane, for a $365 loss.
$115 worth of apparel was reported stolen on the 5200 block of France Avenue.
July 6 – $400 cash was reported stolen in a burglary on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at Edina Industrial Boulevard and Metro Boulevard.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for DWI on Lincoln Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.