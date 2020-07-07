For June 22-28, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 22 – A 59-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $52 worth of goods in a third-degree burglary on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Miscellaneous hand tools, a tool box and a power drill were reported stolen on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue, for a $300 loss.
A $100 watch was reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
A $700 mountain bike was reported stolen at the Southdale Center Life Time Fitness.
June 23 – A boy’s bicycle was reported stolen on the 4000 block of West 51st Street, for a $200 loss.
Fraud reported on the 5800 block of Concord Avenue resulted in a $300 loss.
Identity theft was reported on the 5600 block of Tracy Avenue.
An iPad and accessories were reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a $1,295 loss.
June 24 – Damage to property was reported on the 4300 block of West 66th Street.
Damage to property was reported at the BP gas station at 5209 Vernon Ave.
June 25 – Check forgery was reported at Wells Fargo, 5116 Vernon Ave.
Graffiti was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
An identity theft was reported on the 7000 block of Shannon Drive.
An identity theft was reported on the 6100 block of Arctic Way.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man for domestic assault.
A 35-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Xerxes Avenue and West 67th Street.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Target, 7000 York Ave.
June 26 – $1,840 in cash was stolen in a theft by swindle reported on the 4100 block of Kipling Avenue.
An identity theft was reported on the 5100 block of Skyline Drive.
Damage to property was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Damage to property was reported at The Galleria Westin.
June 27 – $22 cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of York Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Two males, ages 15 and 16, were arrested at Highway 62 and Penn Avenue for driving without a driver’s license and marijuana possession.
June 28 - No incidents listed.
