For June 15-21, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 15 – A $1,495 bicycle was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
Golf equipment, a debit card and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Drew Avenue, for a $702 loss.
June 16 – A 34-year-old man was arrested for obstruction and theft from Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave., after stealing almond milk, a cooler bag and a soda.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for drug possession on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
$1,000 worth of clothing was reported stolen from a vehicle on 5700 block of Chowen Avenue.
A $12,000 vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
An identity theft was reported on the 3100 block of West 60th Street.
June 17 – A $1,500 bicycle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
June 18 – Damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of Indian Hills Road.
Graffiti was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
Damage to property was reported in the Fairview Southdale Hospital parking ramp on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Tracy Avenue.
Graffiti was reported in Pamela Park.
A report of credit card fraud was made on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A single-vehicle accident was reported at West 66th Street and France Avenue.
June 19 – A theft was reported on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.
$803 worth of items were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
June 20 – A 24-year-old man was arrested on westbound Highway 62 at Wyman Avenue for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A $3,000 electric bike was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Cahill Road.
June 21 – A 26-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near Vernon Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on southbound Highway 100 near Vernon Avenue.
