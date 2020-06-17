For June 1-7, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 1 – A stolen trailer was reported on the 7700 block of France Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A check forgery was reported on the 7100 block of Gleason Road.
A 47-year-old man was arrested for driving without a license on the 4500 block of West 77th Street.
June 2 – The theft of mail was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a $20 loss.
$76 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 4000 block of West 65th Street.
A hit-and-run accident was reported on Highway 62 near Gleason Road.
June 3 – A woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop on northbound Highway 100 south of Eden Avenue.
A vehicle fled officers on the 5800 block of France Avenue.
A 28-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and drugs on the 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
The theft of miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported on the 5700 block of Benton Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
$200 worth of miscellaneous merchandise was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
June 4 – A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug possession on the 4800 block of West 66th Street.
June 5 – A $300 bicycle was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue.
A wallet was reported stolen at Edina Skin Care, 7450 France Ave., for a $397 loss.
$3,203 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A boy’s bicycle worth $300 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
An accident involving a personal injury was reported at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
A burglary was reported on the 7700 block of Washington Avenue South.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 4800 block of West 50th Street.
A $1,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 6700 block of Limerick Lane.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
June 6 – A 20-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle on westbound Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
June 7 – Illegal dumping was reported at Audiology Concepts, 6444 Xerxes Ave.
