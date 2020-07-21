For July 6-12, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

July 6 – A $20 briefcase was reported stolen in a burglary on the 7300 block of York Avenue.

A $1,300 bicycle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue.

A welfare check was issued at a residence on the 4000 block of Kipling Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on the 5800 block of Londonberry Road.

The theft of a $650 leaf blower was reported on the 7600 block of Gleason Road.

$305 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Glacier Place.

Several items including an iPad and perfume were reported stolen in a burglary at Dance With Us America in Southdale Center.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for second-degree assault.

July 7 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.

A concrete saw and a generator were reported stolen on the 7700 block of York Avenue, for a $2,700 loss.

The theft of cash and credit cards was reported at Cub foods, 6775 York Ave., for a $22 loss.

Credit card fraud was reported at Target, 7000 York Ave.

A boy’s bicycle worth $963 was reported stolen at Walgreen’s, 6975 York Ave.

July 8 – An 18-year-old man was arrested on Highway 169 and Highway 62 for violating an order for protection, while an 18-year-old woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Fraud was reported on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.

A girl’s bicycle worth $700 was reported stolen on the 4300 block of 58th Street.

Police assisted another agency in a call on the 2300 block of 50th Street.

A $530 watch was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

July 9 – A 40-year-old man was arrested for stealing a lighter and a stocking cap in a burglary on the 5000 block of Interlachen Bluff.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 south of 66th Street.

A $10 microwave was reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.

July 10 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop at Valley Lane and Tracy Avenue.

A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.

A burglary was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue.

A boy’s bicycle worth $1,200 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.

A burglary was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue.

July 11 – A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way for possession of stolen property and fleeing police.

A $300 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue.

A $100 life jacket was reported stolen in a mail theft on the 5600 block of Code Avenue.

Suspicious activity was reported at a business on the 5000 block of France Avenue.

An assault was reported at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 4200 block of France Avenue.

A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police at Highway 100 and 77th Street.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

July 12 – An 18-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the area of Lincoln Drive and Habitat Court.

A vehicle pursuit was reported on the 3200 block of 58th Street.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 6700 block of Hillside Lane.

A $25 American flag was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Juanita Avenue.

A kid’s BMX bike worth $100 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue.

A property damage collision was reported at Southdale Center.

