For July 27 through Aug. 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

July 27 – A theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

Two men, ages 18 and 21, were arrested for fleeing police, possession of stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at Drew Avenue and 55th Street.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 4200 block of Grimes Avenue.

$2,650 worth of items were reported stolen in a burglary at BI Worldwide, 7625 Bush Lake Road.

$2,800 worth of property was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Normandale Boulevard.

Property damage was reported at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.

An 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested for stealing $506 worth of clothes from Macy’s in Southdale Center.

A girl’s bicycle worth $125 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 62nd Street.

A 52-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 6200 block of Creek Valley Road.

July 28 – Graffiti was reported at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.

Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue.

A fire was reported on the 3100 block of 69th Street.

Three men were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Southdale Center.

July 29 – $182 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary on the 6400 block of York Avenue.

A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.

A $28 haircut was not paid for in a theft of service reported at Final Cut Barber Shop in Southdale Center.

Mail was reported stolen in a burglary on the 4000 block of 65th Street, for a $2 loss.

A purse was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard, for a $152 loss.

An identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Saint Johns Avenue.

Golf clubs were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.

Recovered property was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue.

A 17-year-old man was arrested for drinking and driving at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.

July 30 – $1,000 was lost via wire transfer in a theft by swindle reported on the 5300 block of 74th Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the 6900 block of York Avenue for providing false information to police.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation on the 4800 block of 50th Street.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

A burglary was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle. The property stolen was not immediately known.

July 31 – A 27-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at Highway 62 near Valley View Road.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Viking Drive near Washington Avenue.

Damage to property was reported at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.

$166 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.

Aug. 1 – A vehicle pursuit occurred on the 4600 block of Edina Boulevard.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 66th Street.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for drug-related crimes on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.

$160 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.

Aug. 2 – A theft reported at Jerry’s Foods led to the suspect giving false information to an officer.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Highway 62.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for third-degree test refusal after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 100.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street.

Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 3800 block of 55th Street.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Ridge Place.

A $149 sewing machine was reported on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.

