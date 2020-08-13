For July 27 through Aug. 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
July 27 – A theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
Two men, ages 18 and 21, were arrested for fleeing police, possession of stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at Drew Avenue and 55th Street.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4200 block of Grimes Avenue.
$2,650 worth of items were reported stolen in a burglary at BI Worldwide, 7625 Bush Lake Road.
$2,800 worth of property was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Normandale Boulevard.
Property damage was reported at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.
An 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested for stealing $506 worth of clothes from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A girl’s bicycle worth $125 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 62nd Street.
A 52-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 6200 block of Creek Valley Road.
July 28 – Graffiti was reported at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.
Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
A fire was reported on the 3100 block of 69th Street.
Three men were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Southdale Center.
July 29 – $182 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary on the 6400 block of York Avenue.
A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
A $28 haircut was not paid for in a theft of service reported at Final Cut Barber Shop in Southdale Center.
Mail was reported stolen in a burglary on the 4000 block of 65th Street, for a $2 loss.
A purse was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard, for a $152 loss.
An identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Saint Johns Avenue.
Golf clubs were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
Recovered property was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
A 17-year-old man was arrested for drinking and driving at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
July 30 – $1,000 was lost via wire transfer in a theft by swindle reported on the 5300 block of 74th Street.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on the 6900 block of York Avenue for providing false information to police.
A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation on the 4800 block of 50th Street.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A burglary was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle. The property stolen was not immediately known.
July 31 – A 27-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at Highway 62 near Valley View Road.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Viking Drive near Washington Avenue.
Damage to property was reported at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.
$166 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
Aug. 1 – A vehicle pursuit occurred on the 4600 block of Edina Boulevard.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 66th Street.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for drug-related crimes on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
$160 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
Aug. 2 – A theft reported at Jerry’s Foods led to the suspect giving false information to an officer.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for third-degree test refusal after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street.
Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 3800 block of 55th Street.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Ridge Place.
A $149 sewing machine was reported on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
