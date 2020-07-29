For July 13-19, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
July 13 – An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Fraudulent charges resulted from an identity theft reported on the 300 block of John Street, for a $5,532 loss.
Theft and bank system fraud were reported at an undetermined location in Minneapolis, for a loss of $1,199.
Graffiti was reported on the 6500 block of Warren Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street.
Damage to property was reported on the 4700 block of 70th Street.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 50th Street and Grange Road.
July 14 – A hit-and-run was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
An iPhone 6 worth $600 was reported stolen in a robbery at 7400 France Ave.
An animal complaint was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
Men's shoes were reported stolen at Finish Line in Southdale Center, for a $170 loss.
$335 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of France Avenue.
$3,000 worth of auto parts were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Target, 7000 York Ave.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for providing false information to police on the 4600 block of 77th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at Macy's in Southdale Center.
July 15 – A 17-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 35-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 6300 block of Tracy Avenue.
A check forgery was reported at US Bank, 7001 France Ave.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 south of 66th Street.
$600 cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Arctic Way.
A credit card was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Walnut Drive.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5300 block of Highwood Drive West.
$546 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Walnut Drive.
An identity theft was reported on the 5600 block of Tracy Avenue.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a $1,001 loss.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6000 block of Berne Circle.
A $900 bicycle was reported stolen on the 3100 block of 69th Street.
A 46-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving after license revocation at Interstate 494 and Penn Avenue.
A juvenile male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 7000 block of 70th Street.
A man was arrested for tax evasion and driving without insurance at 66th Street and Tracy Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6400 block of Casco Avenue.
July 16 – Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on the 5000 block of Highway 100.
Cash and credit cards were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Oaklawn Avenue, for a $490 loss.
Sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Gorgas Avenue, for a $200 loss.
A burglary was reported on the 6400 York Avenue, for a $1 loss.
Keys were reported stolen in a burglary reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive, for a $100 loss.
A 2010 Toyota Highlander was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Arden Avenue, for a $10,000 loss.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 5700 block of Warden Avenue.
A $1,500 bicycle was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
A city code violation was reported on the 4200 block of Pamela Park.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 5700 block of Dale Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5600 block of Dale Avenue.
Checks, cash and a GPS device were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive, for a $630 loss.
Miscellaneous vehicle documents were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Walnut Drive.
Property damage was reported at Weber Park, 4115 Grimes Ave.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5600 block of Bernard Place.
July 17 – A 49-year-old man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at northbound Highway 100 and 50th Street.
A domestic incident was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street.
Police responded to a request to assist another agency on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 5500 block of Dewey Hill Road.
A 46-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 6500 block of York Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
July 18 – A 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle while a 14-year-old female was arrested for underaged consumption and curfew violation after a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
A $1,770 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
A case of fraud reported on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard resulted in the loss of $477.
A $600 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order after a traffic stop on Highway 100 near 70th Street.
July 19 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
The recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported on the 4100 block of Morningside Road.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 5000 block of France Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4300 block of Branson Street.
An assault was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
July 20 – A 62-year-old man was arrested for second-degree assault on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.