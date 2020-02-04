For Jan. 20-26, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 20 – A burglary was reported on the 5000 block of Oak Bend Lane.
A 48-year-old was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after being involved in a crash at France Avenue and Gallagher Drive.
A 20-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were arrested for shoplifting $872 worth of merchandise at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
An 82-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $14 worth of food on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Jan. 21 – A 26-year-old man was arrested for fleeing on foot and providing false information to a police officer after a traffic stop at West 65th Street and Drew Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
$1,030 worth of tools were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
The theft of credit cards and a driver’s license was reported at Southdale Center.
Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Stonewood Court.
A man was arrested for escaping motor vehicle tax on the 7700 block of Highway 100.
A man was arrested for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop on Southbound Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
Jan. 22 – The theft of an ID was reported on the 5100 block of Indianola Avenue.
The theft of an iPhone was reported at the Hennepin County Service Center in Southdale Center.
Jan. 23 – Police responded to a hit-and-run resulting in an injury on the 6000 block of France Avenue. The individual who was struck was taken to a hospital and released the same day.
An ID theft was reported on the 7000 block of Lanham Lane.
The theft of $230 worth of miscellaneous items was reported at the Galleria.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at Target, 7000 York Ave., for providing false information to police, shoplifting a DVD player and possessing a small amount of marijuana.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
Jan. 24 – A 24-year-old man was arrested for drug possession on the 7500 block of southbound Highway 100.
Police responded to a report of forgery on the 3300 block of West 66th Street. The estimated property lost was $4,755.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 50th Street.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession on the 5600 block of Highway 100.
A laptop computer, backpack and shoes were reported stolen at Barrio, 5036 France Ave., for a $1,330 loss.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Jan. 25 – A 33-year-old man was arrested for DWI at West 66th Street and Cornelia Drive.
An Apple MacBook, miscellaneous documents and a backpack were reported stolen on the 3600 block of Minnesota Drive, for a $1,250 loss.
A resident on the 400 block of Adams Avenue lost $200 in a phone scam.
$1,452 worth of sunglasses were reported stolen at Sunglass Hut in Southdale Center.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit and paraphernalia on the 4000 block of Hazelton Road.
Jan. 26 – A 27-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.