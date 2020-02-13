For Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 27 – Police responded to a report of an auto theft on the 5300 block of Malibu Drive.
Police responded to a report of theft by swindle of a cellphone at CVS, 6905 York Ave., for a loss of $600.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for providing false information to an officer on the 10 block of Southdale Center.
Police responded to a report of a theft of cigarettes at Holiday Gas Station, 5200 Interlachen Blvd., for a loss of $198.
Jan. 28 – A theft from an auto of a wallet was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $210.
An adult man was arrested for a hit-and-run on the 4900 block of 77th St. W.
Police responded to a report of a theft of a charging cord, shoes, T-shirt, pull-strings backpack, bag of lanyards and Edina Pass Book on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a loss of $105.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting miscellaneous property on the 7000 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $81.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for burglary of men’s clothing on the 100 block of Southdale Center.
Police responded to a report of a theft of automobile parts on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $100.
An adult man was arrested for not having insurance at Parklawn Avenue and France Avenue South.
Jan. 29 – Police responded to a report of theft of a world globe on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $40.
Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Macy’s, 100 Southdale Center.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for driving after suspension and window tint, and a 47-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and fifth-degree drug possession on Interstate 494 near Highway 100.
Jan. 30 – A 21-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting women’s clothing at Ragstock, 2655 Southdale Center.
Police responded to a theft report of a credit card at the YMCA, 7355 York Ave., for a $60 loss.
Police responded to a report of damage to property on the 5300 block of West 74th Street.
Police responded to a report of damage to property on the 7400 block of Bush Lake Road.
Police responded to a report of theft from an auto of an iPhone 7, cash and wallet on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard, for a loss of $887.
An 18-year-old man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Minnesota Drive and 77th Street West.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for not having insurance after a traffic stop at 65th Street West and Drew Avenue South.
Jan. 31 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for DWI on Highway 100 at Benton Avenue.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, tamper with motor vehicle, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
Police responded to a report of a check forgery on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A 42-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at The Container Store Ramp, 3825 Gallagher Drive.
Feb. 1 – A 17-year-old girl was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at a traffic stop at 50th Street West and Grange Avenue.
Police responded to a report of theft of a purse and jewelry at Tory Burch, 3601 Galleria, for a $1,438 loss.
Feb. 2 – A 15-year-old boy and an adult woman were arrested for theft of miscellaneous clothing at Macy’s, 100 Southdale Center.
A 47-year-old man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after being involved in a traffic crash at France Avenue South and 76th Street West.
Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested for curfew violations on the 6200 block of Point Drive.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Police responded to a report of shoplifting of miscellaneous seafood at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave., for a loss of $155.
Police responded to a report of a burglary of a garage door opener and miscellaneous tools on the 5100 block of Arden Avenue.
Police responded to a report of theft of miscellaneous items on the 2200 block of Southdale Center, for a loss of $366.
Police responded to a tamper with auto report on the 6800 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
