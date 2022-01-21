Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
For Jan. 3-9, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Jan. 3 – A pressure washer was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A hooded sweatshirt, track pants and bomber jacket were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $514.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 6800 block of Gleason Road, for a loss of $32.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Subway, 5125 Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Jan. 4 – Two adult males were arrested for outstanding warrants at 69th Street and York Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 5800 block of Londonderry Road.
Packages containing shoes, a cosmetic bag and personal hygiene items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $145.
A package containing a Nintendo Switch was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue, for a loss of $300.
Jan. 5 – Check forgery was reported on the 4600 block of Edina Boulevard.
A Minnesota license plate worth $22 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 5000 block of William Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 5200 block of 51st Street West.
A disturbance was reported on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road.
Unemployment fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Morningside Road.
Lip gloss, mascara, clothing and shoes were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $332.
Jan. 6 – Jumper cables, bath scrub, perfume and other items were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S, for a loss of $107.
Multiple jackets and other items of clothing were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $666.
Jan. 7 – A snow plow worth $10,000 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard.
A 48-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 7200 block of Ohms Lane.
An 18-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A carjacking was reported on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 6300 block of France Avenue.
Jan. 8 – A vest, jacket and other items of clothing were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $417.
Mail with $55 worth of supplements were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Jan. 9 – A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Highwood Drive.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.