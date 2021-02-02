For Jan. 18-23, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 18 – A domestic assault was reported on the 2900 block of Washburn Circle South.
A burglary was reported on the 6100 block of Eden Prairie Road.
A burglary was reported on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Jan. 19 – $15 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 400 block of Jefferson Ave.
$750 in negotiable instruments were reported stolen by swindle on the 4200 block of Scott Terrace.
A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Harassing communications were reported on the 6000 block of Porter Lane.
$711 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of 76th Street.
Jan. 20 – $629 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 5300 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4800 block of Hilltop Lane.
Unidentified suspicious circumstances were reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
Jan. 21 – Vehicle theft was reported on the 5800 block of St. Johns Avenue.
A miscellaneous public call was reported on the 800 block of Coventry Place.
$28 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Oakdale Avenue.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for giving false information to police on the 7100 block of Highway 169.
Jan. 22 – An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired at southbound Highway 100 and 77th Street.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for vehicle tampering in the area of northbound Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
$2,190 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
Credit cards, cash, a wallet and driver’s license were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Dunberry Lane, for a loss of $140.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
A purse and Visa card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $400.
A 36-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Jan. 23 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
A sewing machine worth $179 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
Mail worth $24 was reported stolen on the 5800 block of France Avenue.
