For Feb. 3-9, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 3 – A man was arrested for marijuana possession following a traffic stop on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A pair of earbuds, a cellphone and a debit card were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a $751 loss.
A $600 cellphone was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
An identity theft was reported on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A credit card was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue.
A man was arrested for driving with a canceled license on southbound Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
Feb. 4 – A 53-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on Highway 169 near Valley View Road, while a 23-year-old man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit.
A snowblower and a box of unknown items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Heatherton Trail, for a $190 loss.
A bank bag of cash was reported stolen burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road, for a $1,201 loss.
A 64-year-old man was arrested for driving with a cancelled license at West 50th Street and Eden Avenue.
A stolen license plate was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A $600 cellphone was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop at Edina Industrial Boulevard and Metro Boulevard.
$10 worth of tools were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7100 block of Heatherton Trail.
A purse, laptop computer, earbuds and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at St. Patrick’s Church, 6820 Patrick’s Lane, for a $1,430 loss.
Headphones, a backpack, a laptop computer and women’s apparel were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center.
A man was arrested for third-degree DWI near northbound Highway 100 south of West 50th Street.
Feb. 5 – A woman was arrested for second-degree DWI on the Benton Avenue exit ramp from southbound Highway 100.
Two men and two women were arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle in addition to several other charges after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A 53-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on Gleason road near Bonnie Rae Drive.
Feb. 6 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on Gleason Road near Bonnie Brae Drive.
Several items were reported stolen at Life Time Fitness at Southdale Center, for a $3,153 loss.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for financial transaction fraud at the Southdale Center Coach store.
Feb. 7 – A case of fraud was reported on the 4600 block of Townes Circle.
Two men were arrested for drug-related offenses on the 4800 block of Highway 62.
A pistol, weapon parts and a laptop bag were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center, for a $2,000 loss.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at West 50th Street and Dale Drive.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Vernon Avenue and Grange Road.
Feb. 8 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
Four females – ages 16, 17, 18 and 19 – were arrested for underage consumption and underaged drinking and driving on the 5600 block of Highway 100.
A man and a woman were arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 66th Street.
A credit card theft as reported on the 7000 block of Cahill Road.
A 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested for stealing $4,082 worth of apparel and possession of a stolen vehicle at Macy’s.
$118 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Massage Envy, 7101 France Ave.
On the 6900 block of Langford Court, two males, ages 16 and 17, were arrested for underage alcohol consumption, while a 17-year-old female was arrested for marijuana possession and underage consumption and a 16-year-old female possession of drug paraphernalia and underage consumption.
Feb. 9 – A 26-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at West 66th Street and West Shore Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.