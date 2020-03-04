For Feb. 17-23, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 17 – The theft of a $1,300 catalytic converter was reported on the 7300 block of Washington Avenue.
Officers made a welfare check at a residence on the 4700 block of Wilford Way.
Gloves and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Valley View road, for a $155 loss.
Damage to property was reported on the 7100 block of Cornelia Drive.
Credit cards, earrings and cash were reported stolen in a vehicle tampering at Salon Concepts, 3939 W. 69th Ave., for a loss of $230.
Damage to property was reported on the 7200 block of France Avenue.
Feb. 18 – A 65-year-old man was arrested for driving with no insurance on the 5100 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for stealing $19,850 worth of property in a second-degree burglary on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive. The stolen property included jewelry, Bluetooth speaker and a camera.
An assault was reported on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
Feb. 19 – A 25-year-old man was arrested at Southdale Center for domestic assault and violating an order for protection.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested for giving an officer a false name on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
An ID theft was reported on the 4900 block of Sunnyside Road.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Feb. 20 – The theft of a purse, wallet, laptop computer and a tote bag was reported on the 6300 block of Gleason Road, for a $1,202 loss.
A $2,000 laptop computer was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road.
A $170 backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made Ice Center, 7300 Bush Lake Road.
A coat, wallet and car keys were reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 W. 76th St., for a $357 loss.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle at West 50th Street and Washburn Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 77th Street.
Feb. 21 – An order for protection violation was reported on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way.
A purse, keys, makeup bag and checkbook were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7700 block of York Avenue.
A 47-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and fourth-degree DWI at West 77th Street and Computer Avenue.
An order for protection violation was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A purse was reported stolen at the Cheesecake Factory at Southdale Center, for a $529 loss.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
A report was taken at the police department regarding a stolen wallet and credit card fraud resulting in a loss of $384.
Feb. 22 – A 27-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $179 through credit card fraud at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.
A 48-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
Police made a welfare check at a residence on the 6600 block of Cornelia Drive.
Damage to property was reported on the 5300 block of West 70th Street.
Two cellphones were reported stolen at the Southdale Center Apple store, for a $2,098 loss.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the area of Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A 54-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 7700 block of Highway 100.
Feb. 23 – A 34-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 3100 block of West 70th Street.
A $20 cellphone charging cord was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue.
Credit cards were reported stolen from a locker at a business at Southdale Mall.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance on the 5300 block of West 70th Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.