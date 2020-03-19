For Feb. 28 through March 8, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Feb. 28 – A phone scam was reported on the 3900 block of West 49th Street, for a $500 loss.

Feb. 29 – No events listed.

March 1 – No events listed.

March 2 – A $400 tablet was reported stolen in a burglary at Subway, 6545 France Ave.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at York Avenue and Hazelton Road.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at West 70th Street and Creston Road.

March 3 – The theft of a wallet was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue, for a $131 loss.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for felony firearm possession and drug possession after a traffic stop on the 6800 block of York Avenue.

A license plate was reported stolen on the 7300 block of France Avenue.

$331 worth of groceries were reported stolen in a shoplifting incident on the 7100 block of France Avenue.

A disturbance was reported at the AMC theater at Southdale Center.

A backpack, laptop computer and passport were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue, for a $1,085 loss.

Miscellaneous items and a laptop computer were reported stolen at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave., for a $1,820 loss.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.

March 4 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license at West 66th Street and Drew Avenue.

A check forgery was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue.

A backpack and a laptop computer were reported stolen at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave., for a $1,270 loss.

A woman’s ring worth $413 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

A laptop and earbuds were reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave.

March 5 – A 34-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 7000 block of Highway 100.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to police after a traffic stop on the 6800 block of York Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to a police officer after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.

A 77-year-old man was arrested for DWI at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.

March 6 – A 30-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop near southbound Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

$200 worth of soft drinks, cigarettes and candy were reported stolen in a robbery at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $62 worth of merchandise at Target, 7000 York Ave.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $125 worth of items, including a shelf and a Ninja blender.

March 7 – A 39-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and fourth-degree DWI at Belmore Lane and Madison Avenue.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Highway 494.

A 60-year-old man was arrested for escaping from a motor vehicle during a traffic stop on the 6200 block of Colonial Way.

An animal bite was reported on the 5300 block of Highwood Drive West.

March 8 – A 33-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI and violation of an order for protection at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

Police made a welfare check on the 5400 block of Valley Lane.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for prescription forgery at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.

