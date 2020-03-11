For Feb. 24 through March 1, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 24 – The theft of $175 cash was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road.
The theft of $609 worth of miscellaneous items was reported at Target, 7000 York Ave.
Feb. 25 – A 50-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance on the 6900 block of York Ave.
A 50-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Tracy Avenue and Highway 62.
A 52-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license at West 50th Street and Grange Road.
Damage to property was reported at the South Parking Ramp at 50th & France.
An identity theft was reported on the 5000 block of Ridge Road.
Feb. 26 – A 36-year-old woman was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 6300 block of Peacedale Avenue.
A prescription forgery was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
Feb. 27 – An assault was reported at the UPS Store, 7455 France Ave.
Damage to property was reported on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Feb. 28 – A 49-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 6600 block of Highway 100.
The theft of $697 worth of miscellaneous items was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
Harassing communications were reported on the 5300 block of Malibu Drive.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 62 and France Avenue.
A 41-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
Feb. 29 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Wyman Avenue.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Southdale Center.
A 53-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
A dog bite was reported on the 6700 block of Tracy Avenue.
Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle outside the AMC theater at Southdale Center, for a $1,311 loss.
$60 cash and a pair of sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle outside the AMC theater at Southdale Center, for a $240 loss.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the area of Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
March 1 – A man was arrested for giving false information to an officer following a traffic stop at West 77th Street and Computer Avenue.
March 2 – A man was arrested on the 6000 block of Highway 169 for marijuana possession, driving without insurance and driving after license revocation.
