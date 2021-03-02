For Feb. 15-21, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 15 – Sweatshirts, jogger pants and track pants were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $516.
Identity theft was reported on the 700 block of Coventry Lane.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for stealing a jacket worth $120 at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$718 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 16 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for felony possession of a firearm on the 1900 block of Brewster Street.
Negotiable instruments were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 6200 block of Hansen Road.
$745 in handbags were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Concord Avenue.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 4000 block of Monterey Avenue.
A 40-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave S., for a loss of $200.
Feb. 17 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 4000 block of 44th Street West.
$698 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A license plate worth $40 was reported missing on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
Feb. 18 – A CD and Starbucks gift card were reported stolen on the 5800 block of Abbott Avenue, for a loss of $35.
An attempted burglary was reported on the 5700 block of Zenith Avenue.
A belt worth $1,430 was reported stolen in the Galleria.
A leaf blower worth $149 was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Abbott Avenue.
Trespassing was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Antiques, glass products and other items were reported stolen on the 600 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $1,170.
A 39-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Feb. 19 – Lottery tickets and soda were reported stolen with weapons at Speedway, 5401 France Ave. S., for a loss of $102.
$1,282 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
Threats of violence were reported on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
Documents were reported stolen on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
$1,901 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5600 block of Olinger Boulevard.
Bikes worth $550 were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
$200 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$2,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5600 block of Lincoln Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 4200 block of Crocker Avenue.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Southdale Center.
Credit cards, cash and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $70.
A 60-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at 50th Street West and Bruce Avenue.
Feb. 20 – A catalytic converter worth $3,400 was reported stolen at YMCA, 7355 York Ave.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for obstruction of justice at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
Cross country skis, a duffel bag and other sporting goods were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $325.
A birthday card with cash was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Rosemary Lane.
A catalytic converter worth $1,400 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 37-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Feb. 21 – A theft from a vehicle was reported at the Galleria.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.