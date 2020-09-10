For Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 31 – An assist to another agency was reported on the 7500 block of Bristol Village Curve.
A 60-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.
$290 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Sandpiper Court.
A fragrance travel case worth $625 was reported stolen from Louis Vuitton in the Galleria.
A Leatherman tool, a CD and some money totaling $11 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Waterman Avenue.
A disturbance was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for fleeing on foot and providing a false name to police on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
Credit card fraud was reported at Claire’s Boutique in Southdale Center.
Sept. 1 – A domestic assault was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
A burglary was reported at IT Parts Express, 5219 73rd St. W.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.
A Cannondale bike worth $800 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of France Avenue.
An identity theft was reported at an undetermined location.
A mountain bike worth $650 was reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W.
An adult male was arrested for stealing a boy’s bike worth $300 at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue South and Heritage Drive.
A mountain bike worth $500 was reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W.
Sept. 2 – $123 in credit cards and cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Westridge Boulevard.
$60 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
$2,800 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A past action, continuous theft by trick or swindle was reported on the 5400 block of Benton Avenue.
Sept. 3 – Property damage was reported on the 7700 block of Computer Avenue.
An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 6600 block of York Avenue South.
$175 in credit cards, cash, a wallet and driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3300 block of West 56th Street.
$550 in drills and other tools were reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
A burglary was reported at the Cedarwoods Condominiums, 4101 Parklawn Ave. S., for a loss of $523 in baseball cards and related items.
A motor vehicle was reported fleeing police on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
Sept. 4 – Property damage was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5200 block of Halifax Avenue.
An identity theft was reported on the 6120 block of Birchcrest Drive.
A disturbance was reported at Elegant Dentistry, 6545 France Ave. S.
$1,000 in golf equipment was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
A miscellaneous public crime was reported on the 5100 block of Ridge Road.
$4,000 in camera equipment was reported stolen on the 5300 block of 70th Street West.
A 35-year-old adult male was arrested for the theft of a boy’s bike worth $300 on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Sept. 5 – A 47-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at the intersection of Normandale Road and 77th Street West.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 500 block of John Street.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Interlachen Circle.
$301 in various items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Peter’s Billiards, 7685 Parklawn Avenue.
$1,823 in fragrances were reported to be shoplifted at Sephora at the Southdale Center.
$317 in fragrances were reported shoplifted at Sephora at Southdale Center.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of stolen property and other traffic violations at the intersection of Minnesota Drive and France Avenue South.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Sept. 6 – $469 in topaz jewelry was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$40 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
