For Aug. 17-23, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 17 – A 52-year-old man was arrested for stealing $462 worth of apparel at Southdale Center.
Several items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue, for a $296 loss.
A hand bag and several credit cards were reported stolen on the 3600 block of West 76th Street.
Aug. 18 – A $900 park bench was reported stolen from Centennial Lakes Park.
A 69-year-old man was arrested for stealing $59 worth of items on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
$76 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
$112 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
$887 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of John Harris Drive.
Aug. 19 – A purse and wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4700 block of West 70th Street, for a $380 loss.
A $100 pair of gold hoop earrings were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 6800 block of Sally Lane.
Damage to property was reported on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.
$226 worth of cigarettes were reported stolen at Lang’s One Stop Market, 5101 Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession at Gleason Road and Highway 62.
Aug. 20 – A 35-year-old man was arrested on the 7000 block of France Avenue for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree drug possession and DWI.
A laptop was reported stolen in a burglary reported on the 4800 block of Townes Road.
A $25 garage door opener was reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
A $50 flashlight was reported stolen on the 4600 block of France Avenue.
A $2,500 bicycle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
$55 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 59-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
Aug. 21 – A 31-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 50th Street.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
$165 worth of apparel was reported stolen from Finish Line in Southdale Center.
A theft was reported on the 4400 block of West 76th Street.
A $900 bicycle was reported stolen on the 4900 block of West 77th Street.
A $3,270 mountain bike was reported stolen at the Loden apartment complex, 5995 Lincoln Drive.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle in the area of East Bush Lake Road and West 78th Street.
Aug. 22 – A burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Sally Lane.
A Bluetooth speaker, cash and reading glasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of France Avenue, for a $500 loss.
A $20 garage door opener was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Paiute Drive.
A $30 garage door remote was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Paiute Drive.
A 43-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to a police officer after a traffic stop at Normandale Road and West 77th Street.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for underage drinking and driving at West 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
Aug. 23 – A juvenile male was arrested for drinking and driving on northbound Highway 169 and Wooddale Avenue.
A juvenile male was arrested for underage drinking and driving at northbound Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A wallet was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court, for a $303 loss.
Damage to property was reported on the 7000 block of Lee Valley Circle.
A credit card was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.