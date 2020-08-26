For Aug. 10-17, Edina Police responded to these calls:
Aug. 10 – Mail was reported stolen near the 6300 block of Barrie Road, for a $1 loss.
A vehicle was reported missing on the 5300 block of France Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5700 block of Grove Street.
A disturbance was reported at the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Aug. 11 – A burglary was reported at the Cedarwood Condominiums, 4101 Parklawn Avenue. The property reported stolen included a coin box, for a $200 loss.
A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A boy’s bicycle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue, for a $450 loss.
Aug. 12 – A burglary was reported at the Edina Liquor Store, 3943 50th St. W., for a loss of $41 of brandy.
A 42-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at the 3800 block of 60th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
A theft of $550 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported on the 3900 block of 69th Street.
Fraud was reported at R.F. Moeller Jeweler, 5020 France Ave. S.
A theft of $5,526 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported at Tavern 23, located at 7651 France Ave. S.
Aug. 13 – A driving complaint was reported on the 7900 block of West 78th Street.
A theft of $2,000 in auto parts was reported at Diversified Air Inc., 7321 Washington Ave.
A theft of $6,527 in pipe fittings was reported on the 7700 block of Washington Ave.
A theft of $1,151 in property was reported on the 6600 block of McCauley Trail.
A burglary was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a $421 loss of various pieces of clothing.
Fraud was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for a second-degree DWI at the intersection of York Avenue South and 66th Street West.
A theft of $23 in property was reported on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
A theft of $575 worth of miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported at the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Aug. 14 – A burglary was reported on the 7700 block of Tanglewood Court, for a loss of $301.
A burglary was reported on the 6200 block of Loch Moor Drive.
A burglary was reported on the 711 block of Mark Terrace Drive, for a loss of $600 of sunglasses and adderall.
A $3,699 diamond tennis bracelet was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A theft of $314 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Long Brake Trail.
Two 52-year-old males were arrested for possession of stolen property after a traffic stop at Southdale Center.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
Aug. 15 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue.
A loss of $3,500 in a theft by swindle was reported on the 5500 block of Dewey Hill Road.
A bike theft from an apartment garage was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A theft out of a locker was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
A theft of $3,214 in electronics and other items from a vehicle was reported on the 4800 block of West Sunnyslope Road.
A 53-year-old male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of France Avenue South and West 69th Street.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for a fifth-degree controlled substance on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Aug. 16 – A burglary was reported on the 6100 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A theft of $212 in auto parts was reported on the 5800 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A vehicle fled police after a traffic stop on Highway 62 near Gleason Road. Police attempted to stop the vehicle.
Aug. 17 – Property damage was reported on the 3300 block of West 66th Street.
