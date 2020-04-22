For April 6-12, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

April 6 – A 27-year-old man was arrested for vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.

Fraud was reported on the 5500 block of West 70th Street.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for terroristic threats and violating an order for protection on the 5000 block of William Avenue.

April 7 – A burglary was reported at Battle Creek Armory, 6969 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

$4,403 worth of items were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7300 block of Metro Boulevard.

Damage to property was reported on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.

$34 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard.

April 8 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for stealing $5,376 worth of golf clubs on the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

A man was arrested for prescription forgery on the 6900 block of York Avenue.

$1,800 worth of jewelry was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.

April 9 – No incidents listed.

April 10 – Mail theft was reported on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road.

Mail theft was reported on the 5800 block of Olinger Road.

$94 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue.

April 11 – A 42-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police on foot on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for stealing $400 cash at Target, 7000 York Ave.

A 44-year-old man was arrested for soliciting without a permit on the 5300 block of Kellogg Avenue.

April 12 – A $900 bicycle was reported stolen on the 3900 block of Market Street.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments