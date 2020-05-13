For April 27 through May 3, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
April 27 – $5,114 worth of tools were reported stolen from an unoccupied building in a burglary on the 7700 block of Washington Avenue.
A burglary reported at the Marriott Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way, resulted in a $120 loss due to a stolen hotel fee.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $55 worth of merchandise at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
Damage to property was reported at BWS Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, 7251 Washington Ave.
A 44-year-old woman was cited for leaving a pet in a closed car in the parking lot of Target, 7000 York Ave.
The theft of $20 worth of property was reported on the 5800 block of Grove Street.
A $750 road bike was reported stolen on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.
April 28 – A burglary reported at the Marriott Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way, resulted in a $220 loss due to a stolen room fee.
$166 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at the MN Golf Association, 6550 York Ave.
April 29 – A vehicle theft as reported on the 6600 block of York Avenue.
A forgery was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
A $50 bicycle was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
An $88 bicycle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue.
$182 worth of ribeye steaks were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for prescription forgery at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for stealing $111 worth of miscellaneous merchandise at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
April 30 – A 21-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
An animal bite was reported on the 6600 block of Parkwood Road.
May 1 – A 33-year-old man was arrested for a hit-and-run collision on the 6900 block of France Avenue.
A $400 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
The theft of credit cards, cash and other miscellaneous items was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue, for a $48 loss.
An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order on the 5300 block of Maddox Lane.
May 2 – A 17-year-old male was arrested on northbound Highway 169 near Bren Road for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
May 3 – A 40-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault on the 5200 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
