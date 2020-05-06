For April 20-26, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
April 20 – A $600 generator was reported stolen on the 4900 block of West 77th Street.
Fraud was reported on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Found property was reported on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
April 21 – A vehicle theft was reported on the 6300 block of York Avenue.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for displaying a fraudulent ID on the 7600 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for DWI at West 60th Street and Parnell Avenue.
The theft of a $501 bicycle was reported on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
April 22 – License tabs were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Navaho Trail, for a $246 loss.
A $501 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road.
April 23 – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $1,476 worth of property on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
April 24 – A 17-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Pamela Park.
Two females, ages 16 and 17, were arrested for shoplifting $1,130 worth of merchandise at Target.
April 25 – Credit card fraud was reported on the 4500 block of Oak Drive.
Check fraud was reported on the 5100 block of France Avenue.
Counterfeit currency was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
A wallet was reported stolen at Fairview Southdale Hospital, for a $520 loss.
April 26 – A 17-year-old female and a 18-year-old man were arrested for underage alcohol consumption at Pamela Park.
A handicap placard, vehicle keys and $10 in change were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.